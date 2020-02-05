FC Goa 4-1 Hyderabad FC: 3 Reasons why the Gaurs won convincingly | ISL 2019-20

Boumous powered FC Goa to another victory

FC Goa cruised past Hyderabad FC 4-1 at Fatorda as the Gaurs perched themselves atop the ISL table. The defeat, meanwhile, left the visitors stranded on 6 points, with them looking increasingly likely to end the campaign rooted to the foot of the table.

However, the away side started off well. They strung passes together and looked confident on the ball. Yet, once Goa got into their stride, their effervescent attack was just a tad too hot to handle for Hyderabad.

Hugo Boumous opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he latched onto a loose ball in the penalty box. The Frenchman then doubled his tally five minutes after the break when he glided past the Hyderabad rear-guard to cap off a sensational solo goal.

Marcelinho reduced the deficit in the 64th minute when he blasted a free-kick into the back of the net, although that only acted as a precursor for another flurry of goals.

Coro then got in on the act when he scored in the 68th and the 87th minute, with the latter coming from the penalty spot.

Here is a look at the three reasons why the hosts won convincingly.

#3 Ahmed Jahouh orchestrates play in midfield

Jahouh was exceptional

A few days ago, in the game against Odisha FC, Goa missed the services of Ahmed Jahouh, considering the Moroccan’s suspension for having accumulated yellow cards. Subsequently, the Gaurs looked a touch susceptible in the middle third with the lack of physicality allowing Manuel Onwu to nearly pull off a breath-taking heist.

However, for Hyderabad’s visit, the hosts were able to recall the Moroccan and he turned in a colossal display in the centre of the park.

On countless occasions, Jahouh dropped in between the centre backs and spread the play superbly. In the process, that allowed Goa’s attack-minded midfielders to stay higher up the pitch and create a situation of numerical superiority.

Additionally, the midfielder’s propensity to clip the ball over the first line of press enabled the home side to switch play expertly and it added another string to their attacking bow.

Defensively too, Jahouh was immense as he popped up to mop the danger and rarely allowed Hyderabad’s midfielders and attackers to get goal-side of him. Furthermore, the Moroccan’s composure on the ball helped Goa regain control of the match after the visitors had started off brightly.

Jahouh ended the game with 101 touches, 58 completed passes, 12 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 clearance and a solitary block.

Over the course of the past couple of seasons, the Gaurs have underlined their credentials as the most free-flowing footballing outfit in the ISL. And, though their offensive players, namely Brandon Fernandes, Boumous and Coro understandably hog much of the limelight, none might be as vital to their philosophy as Jahouh.

Fortunately for them, he provided another glimpse on Wednesday.

#2 FC Goa rip Hyderabad to shreds on the flanks

Seriton was a constant attacking outlet down the right flank

Goa began the game and predictably lined up in a 4-2-3-1 system. Brandon and Jackichand Singh functioned as the wide attacking midfielders while Mandar Rao Dessai and Seriton Fernandes operated as the full-backs.

At the start of the encounter, Hyderabad imposed themselves slightly, meaning that they enjoyed the majority of possession. However, as the minutes ticked by, Goa began establishing their identity on the contest and they did so rather remarkably on the flanks.

Throughout the game, the hosts created 2v1 situations on the flanks with Mandar and Seriton marauding forward. In the first half itself, the Gaurs created a truckload of chances down the right flank and it was a bit of a travesty that they made the net bulge only once.

In the second period, the focus shifted onto the other wing as Boumous and Coro frequently peeled away from their marker. In fact, Goa’s second goal came from a similar avenue when the latter picked up the ball on the left channel and danced past tackles to score.

Additionally, the pair’s tendency to create space allowed the hosts to spring quick counter attacks and pose a threat in transition.

Over the course of the match, Goa were pretty dominant, across the pitch. Yet, their magnificent build-up play on the flanks stood out, despite such a superlative all-round display.

#1 Hugo Boumous dazzles under the Goan lights

Boumous was brilliant throughout the encounter

A couple of seasons ago, Goa dipped deep into the Moroccan market and unfurled Hugo Boumous, a Frenchman who had relatively flown under the radar till then.

Since then though, the midfielder has managed to notch up several irresistible performances, meaning that he became Sergio Lobera’s chief creative outlet. And, despite the departure of the latter, the former seemed to enjoy the responsibilities the Spaniard had entrusted him with, against Hyderabad FC.

From the outset, Boumous looked the Gaurs’ most potent attacking weapon as he roamed across the pitch and caused the visitors all sorts of problems. At times, he tripled up in central midfield, alongside Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues, whereas on other occasions, he sprung up as Coro’s strike partner. In fact, he also got himself into threatening positions on the flank, thereby dragging the away side out of their shape and inevitably, creating openings.

In the 19th minute, Boumous showcased exemplary awareness to trap Mandar’s scuffed shot. He then turned immaculately in the box and buried the ball past Laxmikant Kattimani.

After the break, the Frenchman conjured a couple of magical moments. Five minutes post the restart, the midfielder embarked on a sumptuous run from the left flank. He waltzed past three challenges before he found himself eyeball to eyeball with the keeper. Thereafter, he coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Minutes later, Boumous turned creator when he picked up the ball in the centre of the park and strode purposefully towards the penalty area. He then spotted Coro, who had run off Matthew Kilgallon. Unsurprisingly, the midfielder’s pass dovetailed with the Spaniard’s movement and the latter finished off another brilliant move.

Last season, there were instances where the Gaurs seemed slightly dependent on Coro to make the net ripple, although the rest of the star cast fared admirably. Yet, in 2019-20, Goa boast the luxury of calling upon Boumous, an individual who is perhaps the best player in the league currently.

And, quite often, that doesn’t turn out well for the opposition, as Hyderabad FC would testify.