FC Goa 4-4 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings from incredible ISL goalfest

FC Goa closed out their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

Alvaro Vazquez's first-half double seemed to have put Kerala on their way to another win. However, super-sub Airam Cabrera scored twice for the Gaurs to make it 2-2.

Another FC Goa substitute, Aibanbha Dohling, scored again to make it 3-2 before Cabrera completed his hat-trick to make it 4-2. The Tuskers responded by scoring twice, in the 88th and 90th minute, through Vincy Barretto and Alvaro Vazquez respectively, to eke out an incredible 4-4 draw.

It was a stunning match with some top-quality goals. Here are the player ratings from the contest:

FC Goa

Hrithik Tiwari - 5.5/10

Tiwari was terribly exposed by his defense for Kerala Blasters' first two goals, even conceding a penalty for the second. He had no chance with the other two goals.

Anwar Ali - 6/10

It was a mixed performance from Ali, who was at fault for the first goal FC Goa conceded. He then provided the assist for the Gaurs' third goal with a sublime long ball. Aside from that, he made three clearances and won three duels.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6/10

Gonzalez allowed Pereyra Diaz to sneak in behind him for the first goal and was out of position for Kerala Blasters' third goal.

However, he recovered well from that to put in a decent performance. Aside from a match-high eight tackles, he made three clearances and won nine of his 11 duels.

Leander D'Cunha - 6/10

D'Cunha wasn't at fault for either goal but was replaced at half-time for Seriton Fernandes to improve FC Goa's productivity from out wide.

Sanson Pereira - 6/10

Pereira did a decent job in defense, making one tackle and one clearance. He even got a shot on target but was taken off after the first half.

Edu Bedia - 6/10

Bedia gave the ball away cheaply in the build-up to Kerala Blasters' second goal. However, he got the assist for his side's first goal and grew into the game after the break, making three tackles, a clearance, an interception and a block.

Alberto Noguera - 6/10

Noguera put in an excellent shift defensively, winning an impressive 11 out of his 13 duels. He didn't do enough going forward, but still completed two dribbles, four long balls and 79 percent of his passes.

Brandon Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes was close to his creative best and constantly looked to find his teammates in good positions. He ended the game with a key pass and 100 percent long ball accuracy.

Makan Chote - 7/10

Chote won a contentious penalty, recorded three key passes and was a constant menace to the Kerala Blasters' defense.

Devendra Murgaonkar - 7/10

Murgaonkar seemed to be enduring a frustrating night but then went on a fantastic run and cut the ball back to get an assist for Cabrera's third goal. He ended up with three key passes, but he didn't have a single shot on target.

Muhammad Nemil - 5/10

Nemil got no shots and completed just 50 percent of his passes before being substituted at half-time.

Substitutes

Airam Cabrera - 9.5/10

Cabrera replaced Nemil at half-time and scored just four minutes later, tapping in at the back post to make it 2-1. He scored again with another tap-in, but was wrongly disallowed for offside before he netted his second from the spot after a questionable penalty call.

Cabrera then missed a glorious chance at the back-post by skying his effort from point-blank range. He capped it all off by completing his hat-trick with a side-footed finish from Murgaonkar's cross in arguably the best performance from a substitute this season.

Aibanbha Dohlng - 7/10

Dohling came on for Pereira ahead of the first half. He scored with a brilliant right-footed curler to make it 3-2 and was a constant threat in the final minutes.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes replaced D'Cunha at half-time. He added a lot more width and energy going forward. But he was troubled at times defensively.

Brison Fernandes - N/A

Brison Fernandes replaced Brandon Fernandes in injury-time and had just one shot off target.

Danstan Fernandes - N/A

Danstan Fernandes came on for Bedia deep into stoppage-time and didn't get a single touch.

Kerala Blasters' Jorge Pereyra Diaz celebrates scoring against FC Goa. [Credits: ISL]

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill - 5.5/10

Gill made a few good saves but was beaten comprehensively for all four goals.

Sanjeev Stalin - 6/10

Stalin did a decent job defensively but didn't provide any support to Leskovic to stop Murgaonkar's run in the build-up to FC Goa's fourth goal.

Enes Sipovic - 6/10

Sipovic seemed to be everywhere as Kerala Blasters kept the Gaurs quiet in the first half. However, he seemed helpless in the second half as FC Goa scored thrice before he was substituted.

Marko Leskovic - 5/10

The game's pace seemed to bypass Leskovic as FC Goa improved in the second half after an okayish display in the first 45 minutes. He simply couldn't live with the pace of Murgaonkar for Cabrera's third goal.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sandeep Singh offered some quality going forward, creating one big chance for Diaz. However, he faded away in the second half as Kerala Blasters struggled to deal with the Gaurs' attacks.

Givson Singh - 6.5/10

Givson Singh was unfortunate to concede an extremely soft penalty. He put in a good shift otherwise, making two clearances, a block and three interceptions. The midfielder also got a key pass and a shot on target.

Ayush Adhikari - 6.5/10

Adhikari made an unnecessarily rough foul to get booked but put in a neat performance otherwise. He created one big chance and went on a couple of mazy runs while also taking care of his defensive duties.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 7/10

Abdul Samad put in a bright performance against FC Goa and was a constant threat. He did well to get the assist for Diaz's opener with a perfect cross and also made two tackles, two interceptions and won two fouls.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 7.5/10

Pereyra Diaz scored twice in a fantastic performance for Kerala Blasters. His first was an instinctive run-and-finish from an FC Goa error while his second was a coolly struck penalty. The Argentine could've had a third but poked wide after being found one-on-one and unmarked.

Chencho Gyeltshen - 7.5/10

Although he didn't score a goal, Gyeltshen was fantastic throughout the night. He forced mistakes from FC Goa with his rapid acceleration, pressing and movement between the lines.

The forward won the penalty for their second goal, got the assist for Barretto's goal and was involved in the build-up to Vazquez's strike as well.

Rahul KP - 5.5/10

Rahul had just 22 touches of the ball during his time on the pitch and was dealt with rather easily by the FC Goa defense.

Substitutes

Adrian Luna - 6/10

Luna came on for Pereyra Diaz in the 64th minute. He had a couple of good passes but didn't really do much otherwise.

Vincy Barretto - 7/10

Barretto replaced Adhikari in the 65th minute. He took a couple of terrible touches but scored excellently with a strike across goal to bring his side back into the game.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni - 6.5/10

Karuthadathkuni came on for Rahul in the 77th minute. He was beaten too easily by Dohling for FC Goa's third goal but provided the assist for Vazquez's goal, which made the scoreline 4-4.

Ruivah Hormipam - 6/10

Hormipam replaced Sipovic in the 81st minute. He won one tackle and one ground duel during his brief time on the pitch.

Alvaro Vazquez - 7/10

Vazquez came on for Abdul Samad in the 81st minute. He scored Kerala Blasters' equalizer with a fantastic first-time strike and also forced a good late save from Tiwari.

Edited by Samya Majumdar