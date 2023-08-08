FC Goa 6-0 Shillong Lajong FC: Player ratings for the Gaurs as they run riot in Manolo Marquez's first game in charge

FC Goa started the Manolo Marquez era with a resounding 6-0 victory against a helpless Shillong Lajong FC side. A Noah Sadaoui hat-trick, and goals from debutants Rowllin Borges, Victor Rodriguez, and Carlos Martinez sealed a comfortable victory for the Gaurs.

FC Goa started the game on the front foot and were rewarded for their efforts as early as the 15th minute. It was Brandon Fernandes' low-driven free-kick that caused confusion in the penalty box, allowing Borges to pounce and score his first goal for the Gaurs.

Maintaining their momentum, the Goan club added another goal to their tally just six minutes later, in the 21st minute. Devendra Murgaonkar showed his pace and latched onto a well-placed through ball. He then unselfishly set up Sadaoui, who had the simple task of tapping the ball into the net.

The third goal materialized in a similar fashion as Sadaoui secured his brace. Thanks to Brandon's precise and perfectly timed lofted pass, Noah capitalized on the opportunity and his powerful left-footed shot found its place in the back of the net.

It was one-way traffic in the first half as FC Goa dominated the proceedings and established a comfortable three-goal advantage, effectively sealing the match.

FC Goa started the second half continuing to dominate possession, but they took their foot off the gas in terms of intensity. Nevertheless, even in this phase, they managed to find the net for the fourth time. Substitute Victor Rodriguez, another debutant, contributed to the scoresheet with a well-executed goal.

The Gaurs were certainly hungry for more goals, with debutant Carlos Martinez making his mark as well. The final goal arrived when Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick to complete the rout.

The start of this new era was exceptional, as they triumphed over Shillong Lajong with a dominant 6-0 scoreline.

On that note, let's assess the performance of FC Goa players in their first game of the new season.

FC Goa player ratings

Arshdeep Singh [6/10]

Arshdeep's shot-stopping abilities were unnecessary, given Shillong's lack of shots. However, his passing showcased consistency, and he was confident in terms of collecting crosses as well.

Leander D’Cunha [7/10]

Leander D’Cunha was the busier of the full-backs, as he was allowed the freedom to push forward and join the attacks. He executed this role admirably and combined well with the likes of Brandon, Murgaonkar, and Brison Fernandes.

Sandesh Jhingan [7/10]

Jhingan had minimal involvement as the Gaurs dominated possession. His debut for the club was a smooth and comfortable one, although he will encounter games in the coming months that demand a greater defensive contribution.

Odei Onanindia [7/10]

Similar to Jhingan, Onaindia also had a quiet yet comfortable debut. His passing was a standout feature, as he consistently found the likes of Brandon and Noah between the lines.

Saviour Gama [6/10]

Gama was surprisingly less adventurous compared to D’Cunha, yet he executed his role with assurance. He had a couple of injury troubles mid-way through the game and was eventually replaced around the hour mark.

Ayush Chhetri [7.5/10]

Chhetri was a bright spark for Goa last season, and the 19-year-old certainly showcased why he is highly rated. His intelligent movement and positioning in midfield were of the highest caliber, complemented by his quality passing abilities.

Rowllin Borges [8/10]

Borges made an impressive start to his FC Goa career. While he had little to do defensively, the 31-year-old maintained the flow of the game with accurate passes. Additionally, he marked the beginning of the Manolo Marquez era by netting a well-executed goal from a set piece.

Brandon Fernandes [9/10]

Brandon played a central role in FC Goa's every move, consistently positioning himself to receive the ball between the lines, occasionally dropping deeper to initiate plays, and delivering remarkable through balls.

His contribution to Noah's second goal was stunning, as he found his teammate's well-timed run from the right flank.

Noah Sadaoui [9.5/10]

Sadaoui is seamlessly transitioning his excellent form from the previous season to the current one. He played a pivotal role, with his teammates consistently aiming for his runs.

Sadaoui's efforts bore fruit with two goals in the first half - the first being a straightforward tap-in, followed by a commanding left-footed strike for the second.

The third goal arrived in the second half, as he latched on to Martinez's through ball and beat the goalkeeper on his second attempt.

Devendra Murgaonkar [8/10]

Operating as a false nine, Murgoankar's pace was a crucial factor that posed challenges to the Shillong Lajong defense. The youngster contributed to a goal, showcasing his selflessness through an assist to Noah. He was eventually substituted around the half-time mark, as Marquez replaced him with Nemil.

Brison Fernandes [7.5/10]

Brison started on the right flank and was lively throughout the game. Despite not contributing directly to the goals, his ability to breeze past defenders was a joy to watch. However, he will look to work on his final pass in the upcoming months.

Substitutes

Muhammed Nemil [7/10]

Taking the field in place of Murgaonkar around the half-time mark, the 21-year-old consistently positioned himself well to receive passes. While he had his moments, he will want to improve his performance in the final third of the pitch.

Victor Rodriguez [8/10]

Rodriguez first shot for FC Goa found the back of the net. The Spaniard was dynamic and a lively presence on the field, delivering a resounding strike to announce his debut with a goal.

Sanson Pereira [8/10]

Pereira was energetic when he came on and contributed an assist through a cut-back to Victor Rodriguez. Based on his cameo appearance, he might secure a starting spot in the upcoming game ahead of Gama.

Carlos Martinez [8/10]

Martinez was another debutant, who opened his account for the season. While luck played a role in his goal, with the ball deflecting off him into the net, he will undoubtedly feel pleased to have kickstarted his season with a goal.

Raynier Fernandes [7/10]

Another debutant in the ranks, Raynier was composed on the ball and kept the play moving with short passes.