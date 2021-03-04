FC Goa is like just another team for me, says Mumbai City FC's head coach Sergio Lobera, ahead of the semi-finals

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera spoke vividly about the semi-final matchup against FC Goa and the current season so far in the pre-match press conference on Thursday. Here are the edited excerpts:

Sergio Lobera joined Mumbai City FC after a successful campaign with FC Goa. The appointment of Sergio Lobera as the head coach of Mumbai City FC witnessed a massive influx of former FC Goa players to Mumbai City FC in the current season.

''There is absolutely no pressure for me to play against my former club. We are Mumbai City FC, now and we are enjoying our season. It is indeed a big challenge but an exciting one. It is a good competition for us. We are only getting better by facing stronger sides regularly,'' said Sergio Lobera.

''I have no point to prove against FC Goa. I have achieved enough at FC Goa. I am now with Mumbai City FC. My focus is on winning titles with Mumbai City FC. Goa is just like another team to me,'' he added.

''It will be a special game for us for obvious reasons. This is an opportunity to win the cup after winning the league shield. There is plenty of room for improvement and we are looking forward to the 180 minutes,'' he said.

Mumbai City FC won the Indian Super League Shield by winning the league stage. They won 2-0 over ATK Mohun Bagan FC in their final league game to end up at the top of the table with 40 points.

''I am very happy with my team. It has been a long season and it was a great feeling to be with the team when lifting the shield,'' Lobera stressed.

''The City Football Group provided us the best working condition and it has been an absolute delight to be working with Mumbai City FC,'' he said.

Hugo Boumous' return to the side after four games will add impetus and solidarity to Mumbai City FC.

''Hugo Boumous is a very important player for us. He is an excellent passer of the ball and we are delighted for his return. Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre are combing well upfront, and we have to figure out Boumous' position in the team at this moment,'' explained Lobera.

Mumbai City FC are unbeaten against FC Goa in the current league and Lobera spoke highly of his side.

''We may be unbeaten against certain teams in the league but it does not matter anymore. The semi-finals are a different ball-game,'' he said.

''Everybody are talking about Mumbai City FC, simply because we are perhaps a better team. However, that does not mean we can take our eyes off the upcoming games. Every game is a new challenge,'' Lobera signed off.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC kicks-off at 07.30 PM IST on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.