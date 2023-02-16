FC Goa player ratings after their loss against Chennaiyin FC | ISL 2022-23

In a crucial ISL 2022-23 encounter, FC Goa slumped to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday, February 16. It was a must-win game for the Gaurs to keep their playoff hopes in their own hands.

Now, Carlos Pena's team will have to depend on other teams for favorable outcomes. Given what was at stake, FC Goa opted for a cautious approach in the opening exchanges.

The Marina Machans, who are out of contention to make it into the knockouts, played with a lot of freedom and broke the deadlock in the 10th minute through Kwame Karikari.

FC Goa couldn't restore parity in the entirety of the first half but equalized immediately after the break through Noah Sadaoui. The Moroccan winger turned in a delicious long ball from Edu Bedia into the top corner.

The visitors, however, weren't going to be silenced as Chennaiyin FC were awarded a penalty, with Karikari making it 2-1 from the spot in the 73rd minute. Despite their best efforts, FC Goa looked to be too passive in their approach and ultimately walked away with a harrowing loss.

Player ratings for FC Goa

Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK) [5.5]

Dheeraj Singh displayed two different shades of performance during the night. At one point he looked impregnable with his high claims and swift stops but ended up conceding two goals, including a penalty.

Anwar Ali [7.5]

The Indian centre-back was the pick of the FC Goa defenders as he looked sharp despite his side conceding two goals. The 22-year-old was an absolute unit going into duels.

Fares Arnaout [6.0]

The veteran centre-back was overshadowed by his partner Anwar. Although he didn't do much wrong, Fares Arnaout was brought off at half-time due to tactical reasons.

Seriton Fernandes [6.5]

The full-back was industrious but was often breached by Chennaiyin FC's attackers.

Saviour Gama [6.6]

Quite like Seriton, Saviour Gama also made rigorous runs down the flank but lost possession on multiple occasions.

Noah Sadaoui [7.5]

﻿The winger had a frustrating opening half, unable to restore parity despite his toiling efforts. But after the break, the Moroccan winger latched on to a long diagonal ball from Bedia and beat the keeper with a curling effort.

Brandon Fernandes [7.0]

The FC Goa skipper played in multiple positions throughout the night. At the start, he was deployed as a No. 10, where he looked quite sharp and agile.

However, in an attempt to accommodate Alvaro Vazquez, Brandon Fernandes dropped into a double pivot and looked a little shaky in the second half.

Ayush Dev Chhetri [6.0]

The young midfielder controlled the tempo well in the initial exchanges but the lack of penetration in the first half forced Carlos Pena to take off Ayush Dev Chhetri.

Edu Bedia [7.0]

The Spanish maestro lost the ball in the middle of the park which led to Chennaiyin FC's opening goal of the game.

Edu Bedia also squandered a golden opportunity in the first half. But right all those wrongs in the early stages of the second half with a delightful assist for Noah Sadaoui's goal.

Iker Guarrotxena [6.5]

The Spaniard started out as the lone No. 9 and then moved into the No. 10 role after Alvaro Vazquez came on. He was creative but lacked attacking potency in the final third.

Devendra Murgaonkar [7.0]

Although Devendra Murgaonkar couldn't get on the scoresheet, the Indian forward showed great tenacity during his time on the pitch.

Substitutes

Nikhil Prabhu [6.5]

After coming on at half-time, Nikhil Prabhu looked solid and stepped in with three interceptions during his time on the pitch. He also distributed the ball well.

Alvaro Vazquez [5.5]

The Spanish forward was massively underwhelming as he couldn't make any significant impact after coming on.

Aibanbha Dohling [6.0]

He was mostly involved in the build-up play and didn't have any significant defensive contributions after coming on.

Brison Fernandes [6.0]

He spent a very brief amount of time on the pitch and could get just eight touches on the ball.

Hernan Santana [6.0]

He didn't have any significant impact after replacing Edu Bedia but misplaced a few passes.

