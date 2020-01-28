FC Goa’s Junior Gaurs spend a joyful evening with team’s star players

FC Goa's junior Gaurs spent the day with the team's star players

Goa, January 27th 2020: It was a moment to cherish and remember for the 66 young boys and girls who made it to the Junior Gaurs 2020 event at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa.

The FC Goa Junior Members lined up in large numbers and were provided a unique opportunity to meet, click pictures and play games with their favourite FC Goa stars and left with memories that will last for a long time.

The event was kicked off with the presence of Philly, the FC Goa mascot, who was greeted with loud cheers by the kids and posed for photographs with the excited children.

The kids were at their loudest soon after, as FC Goa stars Edu Bedia, Mohamed Ali, Carlos Pena and Mourtada Fall made their way in.

The children proceeded to have a question and answer session with the players, after which they were given a chance to click pictures and get autographs from the players.

The excitement didn’t stop there, as the kids were ushered out onto the pitch, where they lined up in teams behind Edu, Ali, Pena and Fall for a race.

After the fun activities and drills were completed, the kids were provided refreshments and said their final goodbyes to the players.

The event was a major success owing to the excitement and enjoyment expressed by the young boys and girls, and the active participation this time around suggests that future events such as this one will be just as fun and exciting.

For those who missed the event, there is still good news. They can register their children as FC Goa Junior members on fcgoa.in/junior to enjoy similarly curated experiences with the Gaurs.