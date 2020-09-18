FC Goa sign youngster Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong

FC Goa have announced the signing of Phrangki Buam on a two-year contract from I-League outfit Shillong Lajong. The youngster has been a part of the senior team since 2018 and has already managed to prove his credentials by finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Speaking of the transfer, Phrangki Buam sounded completely over the moon and stated that it is a dream come true to be playing for FC Goa. He said:

“Well, it’s an absolute honour for me to join FC Goa. I’m happy and excited. There is real joy in my heart and I am really looking forward to my future as a Gaur. To be honest, over the past few years, I have become a fan of FC Goa. The style and the mentality to always attack is something that drew me. I watched nearly all the FC Goa games last season and even when I couldn’t, I would watch the whole replay

“So, this is like making my dream move. I hope to now give my best and bring even more success for the team in the times to come.”

'Phrangki Buam is a player with immense potential': FC Goa director of football

Director of football for FC Goa Ravi Puskur has welcomed the signing of Phrangki Buam and is delighted to have the youngster in the ISL team. He said:

“Phrangki [Buam] is a player who has immense potential and was one of the shining lights in a very talented bunch of players who emerged from the Lajong Academy.

“He’s a player with an eye for goal and has the technical capability to fit well into the style of football that’s become a hallmark of our club. We’re hopeful that with time, Phrangki will become a regular feature in the first team.”

Phrangki Buam came through the ranks as a youngster in the fledgeling leagues in Shillong, having played for Royal Wahingdoh in the U16 and U18 levels. The teenager also played a few games for Bangalore United on loan in the previous season.