FC Goa vs Al-Wahda preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Champions League 2021

FC Goa will host UAE Pro League (UAEPL) side Al-Wahda FC in their sixth match of the AFC Champions League (ACL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.

FC Goa will head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan. The Indian Super League (ISL) side were on the brink of registering their first win in the AFC Champions League before conceding a 89th-minute equalizer. FC Goa, who are currently placed third in Group E with three points from five games, are out of contention to qualify for the knockout rounds of the continental competition.

Al-Wahda FC, on the other hand, are second in Group E with 10 points from five outings. They beat group leaders and Iranian giants Persepolis FC 1-0 in their last game. A win over FC Goa would propel Al-Wahda FC into the next round of the AFC Champions League as one of the best second-placed teams in the competition.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda: Recent results

While FC Goa are yet to taste victory in their debut AFC Champions League campaign, they have managed three draws. Both their losses in the competition came at the hands of group leaders Persepolis FC (Iran).

Al-Wahda, on the other hand, have won three of their five games in the continental competition, while suffering a solitary defeat against Persepolis FC. Their only draw came against FC Goa in the form of a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture.

FC Goa Form Guide: D-D-L-L-D (Latest on the right)

Al-Wahda FC Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W (Latest on the right)

FC Goa vs Al-Wahda: Predicted line-ups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

Al Wahda (4-4-2): Rashed Ali (GK), Lucas Pimenta, Khalil Ibrahim, Tim Matavz, Khamis Esmaeel, Abdalla Alkarbi, Lee Myung-Joo, Ahmed Rahid, Fares Juma, Abdallah Hamad, Omra Khribin

Al-Wahda got the better of Persepolis FC in their previous ACL fixture. (Image: AFC)

FC Goa vs Al-Wahda: Where to watch

Star Sports 3 will televise the game on the Indian subcontinent. BeIN Sports and Fox Sports have secured the television rights to the AFC Champions League 2021 in the Middle East and South East Asia respectively. Indian viewers can also catch the action on JIO Football on JIO TV and Disney+Hotstar Premium and VIP from 10.30 PM IST onwards.

📸 العنابي على اتم الاستعداد لمواجهة " اف سي غوا " مساء الغد في آخر مباريات دور المجموعات بدوري ابطال آسيا 🇱🇻💪#WHDFC pic.twitter.com/jsKDUgomS0 — AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) April 28, 2021

FC Goa vs Al-Wahda prediction

Al-Wahda will start as favorites as they still have a lot to play for in the AFC Champions League. The Qatari outfit will be eager to beat FC Goa to solidify their claim to make it to the next round of the competition.

Prediction: FC Goa 0-1 Al-Wahda