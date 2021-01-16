FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

The battle for supremacy in the upper half of the table continues as FC Goa take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

ATK Mohun Bagan have made the second place in the table their own with sheer dominance so far in the season. FC Goa are right below, in the third place, with just two points lesser than their opponents. ATK Mohun Bagan's disciplined defensive approach will be tested against the free-flowing and attacking brand of play patronised by FC Goa.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will face each other for the second time in the ISL. The two sides crossed swords for the first time earlier this season, where the Mariners ran out 1-0 winners with a goal from Roy Krishna.

The erstwhile ATKFC had played FC Goa on 15 occasions before merging with Mohun Bagan FC. ATKFC won 5 games, while the Gaurs notched up 3 victories. As many as 7 fixtures ended as stalemates.

Scorers from the current ISL season

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (9); Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (4); Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita and Ivan Gonzalez have all scored one goal each.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (6), Manvir Singh (2), David Williams (1)

Clean sheets from the current ISL season

FC Goa: Naveek Kumar (1), Mohammad Nawaz (1)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (7)

Roy Krishna has scored 6 goals in 10 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan. (Image: ISL)

More stats and numbers from the current ISL season

Most saves - Mohammad Nawaz (FCG): 19, Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB): 31

Most passes - Edu Bedia (FCG): 853, Pritam Kotal (ATKMB): 331

Most interceptions - Edu Bedia (FCG): 19, Pritam Kotal (ATKMB): 21

Most tackles - Saviour Gama (FCG): 51, Carl McHugh (ATKMB): 61

Most touches - Edu Bedia (FCG): 1005, Pritam Kotal (ATKMB): 526

Most assists - Alberto Noguera (FCG): 4; Carl McHugh, Tiri, Prabir Das, and Manvir Singh (ATKMB) have made 1 assist each.

Most shots - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG): 44, Roy Krishna (ATKMB): 27