FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news and more

FC Goa face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, with the opportunity of moving into the second spot in the ISL standings.

Goa are currently in excellent form, having won three of their last four games. In their last match against Jamshedpur FC, they produced arguably their best performance of the season.

They won 3-0, thanks to a brace from Jorge Ortiz Mendoza. The latter justified coach Juan Ferrando's decision to start him as the lone striker ahead of Igor Angulo.

🚨 Match Preview



The Gaurs will look to bridge the gap between them and the top two on Sunday night when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan.



Here are 10 things to know about the same: https://t.co/SbVnlODTka#RiseAgain #FCGATKMB pic.twitter.com/zYxNw1hony — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 16, 2021

Goa have 18 points from 11 games so far. ATK Mohun Bagan are two points ahead, having played a game less than the Gaurs.

ATK Mohun Bagan, however, are coming into this match after a loss. In their last game, they lost 1-0 to Mumbai City FC due to a second-half strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan, with the first also coming at the Fatorda earlier this season. In that game, a Roy Krishna penalty was the difference, as Bagan won 1-0.

FC Goa form guide: W-D-W-W-L

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: L-W-D-W-W

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

FC Goa

Igor Angulo was benched in the last match that Goa played, but he is expected to come straight back into the starting XI for this game. Otherwise, Ferrando is not expected to make too many changes.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Coach Habas will be happy with the fact that Javi Hernandez is once again an available option to be selected. He is likely to go back to the tried and tested formula in this game, with Carl McHugh and Pronay Halder starting in the midfield.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XIs

FC Goa

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo

ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Javi Hernandez, David Williams; Roy Krishna

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

We are predicting an FC Goa win in this game because they will be buzzing with confidence in their attacking play after the last few games. Despite ATK Mohun Bagan's defensive solidity throughout the season, it is likely that Goa's attackers will make the difference.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan