FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction: Who will win today's match?

Two of the most exciting sides in the ISL clash on Sunday as FC Goa lock horns with fellow playoffs contenders, ATK Mohun Bagan. The top-of-the-table encounter will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

FC Goa Preview

Head coach Juan Ferrando will be impressed with his side's recent performances. FC Goa have won three of their previous five ISL matches, and are on a four-game unbeaten streak.

After a subdued start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign, the Gaurs have finally found their groove. With a stellar midfield unit comprising both Indian and overseas players, the Gaurs continue to be one of the most compact teams.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, and Princeton Rebello have been crucial for the FC Goa side. Igor Angulo has quickly established himself as the most lethal striker in the ISL, garnering nine goals so far.

He was used off the bench against Jamshedpur FC but will likely start against a tough ATK Mohun Bagan defense.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

The ATK Mohun Bagan team has established itself as one of the top contenders for the ISL title this season. As the newly-merged entity, the Mariners have consistently been in the top two spots on the standings.

Head coach Antonio Habas played a highly defensive side against the stacked Mumbai City FC attack, where the Mariners lost 1-0.

Lopez could go for a similar setup against FC Goa as well, who have one of the strongest attacking setups. In the ATK Mohun Bagan attack, Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Manvir Singh will look to deliver the goals.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan faced off against each other earlier in the ISL 2020-21 season. With a solitary goal by Roy Krishna, ATK Mohun Bagan clinched the three points in the match.

The two sides come into this encounter in contrasting fashion with FC Goa winning against Jamshedpur FC. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan were defeated by Mumbai City FC.

With two solid attacking units up against each other, we can expect one of the most thrilling clashes of th season. Goa should have the edge due to their recent good run.

Prediction: FC Goa 2 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan