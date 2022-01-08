FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

FC Goa will host two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in Match No. 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

The Gaurs have yet to win a game under new head coach Derrick Pereira. They sit ninth in the league table with nine points after two wins, three draws and four losses. Following a poor start to the season, the Gaurs will be looking to resuscitate their season as quickly as possible.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have been a consistent ISL team this season. The Blues are fifth in the table, having scored 14 points thus far. The Marina Machans are coming off a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC.

Valskis, their target man, will also instill some much-needed strength in depth. The club is on a roll and will be hoping for more of the same in their next game.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have battled on 19 occasions, with FC Goa winning nine times and the latter winning eight. Over the last seven seasons, the two sides have seen a wealth of goals, with not a single match going goalless. This will be the most-played fixture in Hero ISL history at the end of the game.

They last met in February 2021, where the two teams played to a 2-2 tie at the end of the previous season.

Matches played: 19

Chennaiyin FC wins: 9

FC Goa wins: 8

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (14), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (6)

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (2 clean sheets in 9 matches), Naveen Kumar (1 clean sheet in 4 matches)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51, Mohammad Nawaz (FC Goa) - 19, Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa) - 16, Naveen Kumar (FC Goa) - 6

Most interceptions: Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 37, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 36, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC)- 35.

Most passes: Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1496, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 720

Most tackles: Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 101, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 99

Edited by Diptanil Roy