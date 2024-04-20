FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 playoff match 

For a majority of the ISL 2023-24 season, FC Goa were sitting pretty at the summit, before the Manolo Marquez-coached outfit underwent a slump in form mid-season. But their third-place finish secured a playoff berth for the Gaurs and now they've set up a date with Chennaiyin FC.

Unlike Goa, who were flying high throughout the season, the Marina Machans were in a complete fix even after the AFC Cup break. But Owen Coyle's teams have been always been known for their resilience and Chennaiyin was no different. With crucial victories against Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United, they sneaked into the final knockout spots.

The winner of Saturday's knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium will book a berth in the semi-finals against Mumbai City. Considering the form chart and quality at disposal, Goa are slight favorites going into the fixture. However, in a one-legged tie, Chennaiyin could pull off a surprise result.

In their recent encounter, the Gaurs emerged triumphant over the Tamil Nadu-based team with a 4-1 scoreline.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

Match: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 Playoffs.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Date: Friday, April 19, at 7.30 pm IST.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

Historically, the Gaurs have a superior record in the encounters against the Marina Machans.

Matches played: 26

FC Goa wins: 15

Chennaiyin FC wins: 9

Draws: 2

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Carlos Martinez (10 goals from 21 outings)

Chennaiyin FC: Jordan Murray (5 goals from 20 outings)

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Noah Sadaoui (5), Rafael Crivellaro (7).

Most cleansheets: Arshdeep Singh (7), Debjit Majumder (3).

Most shots: Noah Sadaoui (66), Jordan Murray (35).

Most interceptions: Seriton Fernandes (27), Aakash Sangwan (27).

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The ISL playoff clash between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, April 20, from 7.30 pm IST.