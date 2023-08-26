FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for the quarter-final clash | Durand Cup 2023

Group-stage toppers FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS) in Guwahati on Saturday, August 26. The winner of the tie will face either Mumbai City FC or Mohun Bagan SG in the semifinal.

The Gaurs topped Group D after defeating Shillong Lajong FC 6-0 and Downtown Heroes FC 3-0, along with a 2-2 stalemate against NorthEast United FC. Manolo Marquez's side pumped home 11 goals while just conceding two.

However, the draw against the Highlanders is the result they would put their focus on and try to improve on.

“Chennaiyin FC presents us with our toughest test so far in the ongoing Durand Cup. They did well in the group stage and are in good form. We had a good outing during our group stage as well, but we could have been better in terms of performance, both defensively and in terms of attacking,” FC Goa skipper Brandon Fernandes said to the Durand Cup media team ahead of the clash.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans are coming into the tie on the back of three consecutive victories in Group E, defeating Hyderabad FC 3-1, Tribhuvan Army 3-0, and Delhi FC 1-2. Led by the likes of Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro, and Farukh Chowdhury, CFC's attacking unit has particularly stood out.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Hrithik Tiwari, Leander D'Cunha, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Sanson Pereira, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Rowlin Borges, Udanta Singh, Mohammed Nemil, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Bikash Yumnam, Ankit Mukherjee, Sachu Siby, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag, Jordan Murray, Sweden Fernandes.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

On paper at least, this should be the most tightly contested Durand Cup qualifier tie so far. Both teams are still in the pre-season mode but have still managed to showcase quality football. It would be difficult to separate the two sides, however, if Noah Sadaoui has a field day, the Chennaiyin defense will find it difficult to contain the explosive winger.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 Chennaiyin FC