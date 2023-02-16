FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview and team news ahead of the 2022-23 ISL contest

There's so much at stake for FC Goa as they prepare to go head-to-head with Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, February 16. The hosts are in desperate search of a victory with their playoff competitors breathing down their necks with two league games left. On the other hand, the visitors cannot mathematically finish in a top-six spot.

The Gaurs were comprehensively beaten by recently crowned League Shield winners Mumbai City FC 3-5 on Saturday. They have crossed the victory line on just four occasions from eleven previous attempts in the league. Consistency has been a huge issue for Carlos Pena's men. And there's no better day to pick up their season from tomorrow.

The Marina Machans bagged their first victory since the turn of the New Year by overcoming East Bengal 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The results might not go up to their plans, but their overall gameplay has been encouraging. Thomas Brdaric has won over the fans and it's imperious for the visitors to end the season strongly.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Team news:

Carlos Pena will have a fully-fit squad to choose from, while the visitors will be without the services of Sourav Das and Debjit Majumder. The inclusion of Nasser El-Khayati and Petar Sliskovic remains to be seen as well.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC starting lineup:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Akash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast

The game between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be live broadcast on Star Sports channels, while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the game.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC prediction:

The exclusion of Petar Sliskovic and Nasser El-Khayati from the starting eleven could prove to be a huge blow for Marina Machans. On the other hand, the hosts will be heavily reliant on Iker Guarrotxena.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

Poll : 0 votes