FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Following their jubilation at securing a playoff berth, Chennaiyin FC are set to face FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in their final league stage game on Sunday, April 14.

While it has been a memorable campaign for the Marina Machans, the same can be said for the Gaurs, who have an opportunity to finish second in the league and secure a spot in the semi-finals. To achieve this, they must defeat Chennaiyin FC and hope that Mumbai City FC can overcome Mohun Bagan SG in the potentially title-deciding game on Monday, April 15.

After a brief spell of poor form in February, FC Goa have bounced back brilliantly in the final stages of the season, winning four of their last five games. With the playoffs in sight, Manolo Marquez will hope that his side can maintain momentum and finish the season strongly in front of their home supporters.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Marquez was full of praise for Chennaiyin FC’s mentality and believes they could pose a difficult challenge.

"The last three games, they won against Odisha FC but lost at home to Hyderabad FC. Maybe another team, after this game, would be finished. They turned (around the result) in Kolkata (against Mohun Bagan SG), at home against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. They deserved to be in the playoffs, and these kinds of teams that arrive in these kinds of mental situations are very dangerous," he stated.

Meanwhile, everything has been going in Chennaiyin FC’s favor since the international break. They became the first team in the ISL to stage comeback wins in three consecutive games, which incidentally secured their place in the top six at the expense of East Bengal FC.

Owen Coyle has hinted at rotating his squad, especially with several players on the verge of suspension. Speaking to the media, the Scotsman asserted that the team has improved their efforts in the final part of the season, especially following the shocking defeat to Hyderabad FC.

"During the international break, I liked the training sessions, and we focused on little details that we have executed well. At our very best, we have shown we can stand toe to toe with the top teams, but we have also been consistent recently."

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, April 14, from 7.30 pm IST.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Boris Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, Carlos Martinez.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Romario Jesuraj, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Sachu Siby, Ayush Adhikari, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoi Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali, Irfan Yadwad.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

FC Goa are set to name a strong lineup, considering they have everything at stake. While both teams carry strong momentum, it is anticipated that the Gaurs will secure three points, particularly as Owen Coyle plans to rotate his squad in preparation for the playoffs.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 Chennaiyin FC