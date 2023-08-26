FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup quarterfinal clash?

Fresh off their respective solid group-stage campaigns, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC are set to lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Durand Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, August 26.

The Marina Machans are coming into this fixture on the back of an unblemished record in their Group E sojourn. Headed by their new gaffer Owen Coyle, the club racked up three straight victories: 3-1 against Hyderabad FC, 3-0 against Tribhuvan Army, and 1-2 against Delhi FC.

The goals have been distributed consistently among their forward options, including the likes of Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro, Farukh Chowdhury, and Rahim Ali.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs have also been a potent force going forward under head coach Manolo Marquez. They thumped Shillong Lajong 6-0 and Downtown Heroes FC 3-0 during their group stage fixtures. However, the 2-2 stalemate against NorthEast United FC did highlight some of their defensive frailties.

Given both sides have been strong in their attacks, it might be the defense that ultimately decides the fate of the tie. The winner of the clash will face Mumbai City FC or Mohun Bagan SG in the semifinals.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Durand Cup 2023 quarter-final match details

Match: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Quarter Final 3, Durand Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 26, 6:00 PM.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup quarterfinal match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6:00 pm IST on Saturday, August 26.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Gaurs and the Marina Machans can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6:00 pm IST on Saturday.