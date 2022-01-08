FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

FC Goa will square off against Chennaiyin FC in Match 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday. The Gaurs are winless in their last four games and are currently ninth in the league table.

After a poor start to the season, FC Goa have so far gathered nine points from two wins, three draws and four losses. New head coach Derrick Pereira will be hoping to marshal his troops towards a recovery. FC Goa have scored only 13 goals in the league so far, the third-lowest in the league. The lack of goals will be an aspect the coach will be keen to fix.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are coming on the back of a 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC. The Marina Machans have been consistent throughout the season so far and are currently fifth in the table with 14 points from nine matches.

The goal-scoring aspect has also been a bother for Chennaiyin FC but the return of target-man Nerijus Valskis could turn their fortunes around.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-head

FC Goa have won nine of the 19 meetings between the two teams, while Chennaiyin FC have won eight. Two of their face-offs have ended in a stalemate.

The two teams have combined for a number of goals over the previous seven seasons, with not a single match ending goalless. After tonight's encounter, this fixture will be the most-played match in ISL history.

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC last met in February 2021, when they drew 2-2.

Matches played: 19

Chennaiyin FC wins: 9

FC Goa wins: 8

Draws: 2

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC: For the Marina Machans, Ariel Borysiuk is still out with an injury while new signing Nerijus Valskis will be available for selection.

FC Goa: The Gaurs have no fresh injury concerns. Only Brandon Fernandes remains on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Click here to view the today's ISL match.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

While the form charts suggest Chennaiyin FC should have the upper hand, FC Goa have finally escaped injury trouble and have the full squad at their disposal. The combination between Edu Bedia and Alberto Noguera will be pivotal for FC Goa in the middle of the park.

However, Chennaiyin FC will be aided by the arrival of Valskis, whose acumen for goals is no secret to anyone. A tight and tactical battle can be expected throughout the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 Chennaiyin FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee