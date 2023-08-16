After dropping points against NorthEast United FC, Manolo Marquez-led FC Goa are in the hunt for a victory in their final group-stage clash against Downtown Heroes FC in Durand Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 16. The Group D tie, which will ultimately decide the fate of both outfits, will unveil at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

The Gaurs started their campaign with a 6-0 hammering of Shillong Lajong before being held to a 2-2 draw by NEUFC. Hence, the assurance of qualification is no longer in their hands. However, a staggering victory against the Kashmir-based club could make a presentable case for them.

New signing Udanta Singh, who would be crucial to Goa's wing play, averred ahead of the clash that they would be eyeing to finish strong.

“Not getting the three points against NorthEast United means that tomorrow's game against Downtown Heroes becomes a must-win affair. We are, however, confident that we can do that," he said.

"We've been training every day and we look forward to ending our group stage campaign tomorrow on a strong note," he further added.

Meanwhile, if the Downtown Heroes are to keep their hopes of staying in the tournament alive, they will have to earn an unforeseeable victory against the ISL heavyweights. The Kashmiri club went down 1-2 against Lajong, despite their opponents being down to 10 men for the majority of the encounter.

FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes: Team News

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari, Sanson Pereira, Sandesh Jhingan, Leander D’Cunha, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Jay Gupta, Rayan Menezes, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Retre, Victor Rodriguez, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez, and Devendra Murgaokar.

FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes FC: Prediction

Given FC Goa's pedigree and squad depth, they are undoubted favorites going into the tie. The likes of Noah Sadaoui, Victor Rodriguez, and Udanta Singh can carve open most defenses in the country, and hence the Srinagar-based club will be very vulnerable.

Prediction: FC Goa 4-0 Downtown Heroes FC