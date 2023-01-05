FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Bart Ogbeche powered Nizams to a crucial win against Gaurs with his 4th ISL hat-trick 

Hyderabad FC returned to the summit of the ISL 2022-23 league standings with a clinical 1-3 victory over FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Thursday, December 5.

Bartholomew Ogbeche powered the defending champions to three points with a clinical hat-trick.

In the opening exchanges, the Goan club emerged entirely in control of the proceedings as they dominated possession. But they could only create a few half-chances for all their efforts.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial VICTORY at Fatorda!



The King goes reigning in Goa and Hyderabad beat the Gaurs to start our on the front foot...



#FCGHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC VICTORY at Fatorda!The King goes reigning in Goa and Hyderabad beat the Gaurs to start our 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ on the front foot... 💪

Almost immediately, the Gaurs were punished for their inability to pull ahead as the Nizams broke the deadlock through Ogbeche in the 20th minute. On the left flank, Halicharan Narzary drilled a delicious cross into the box and as the opposition defenders slammed into each other, the Nigerian forward thumped the ball home with relentless vigor.

Although FC Goa went a goal behind, they didn't lose their composure on the ball and ended the first half with 68 percent possession. But they only had just a couple of scuffed attempts from Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui to show for their efforts.

Hyderabad FC pull ahead of FC Goa late in the second half

Coming out after the break, Carlos Pena's men looked recharged and driven to restore parity. Noah Wail Sadaoui was at the heart of the Goan attack. In the 54th minute, the Moroccan received the ball on the left flank before pelting in a curling cross into the box. Guarrotxena caught it with a cushioned volley but Gurmeet Singh managed to make a diving save.

However, just moments later, Sadaoui whipped in another cross from the left, eyeing Redeem Tlang, who had made a late run into the box. The Indian winger tricked his marker, got onto the cross, and thumped it into the net off the crossbar. FC Goa were back on level terms and Fatorda was buzzing.

The Gaurs were in charge and seemingly Fares Arnaout in the 62nd minute put the hosts ahead as he headed home a brilliant cross from Sadaoui into Hyderabad's net. But the visitors breathed a sigh of relief when the goal was ruled out for offside.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez brought on a couple of fresh legs to steer the momentum away from FC Goa. Unsurprisingly, the Spanish genius was on the mark with his substitutions.

In the 79th minute, Ogbeche once again got on the scoresheet to give Hyderabad FC the lead. Substitute Abdul Anjukandan burst forward on the right flank and found Rohit Danu on the opposite end with a deflected cross.

The latter's effort was parried away by Dheeraj Moirangthem but it fell for Abdul who had another go at it. But eventually, the deflected effort landed at the Nigerian talisman's feet and he converted it without blinking.

FC Goa's defense was in sixes and sevens and they paid for it. The goal completely turned the tie around and the hosts were left stunned. After Goa failed to capitalize on a couple more opportunities, Ogbeche completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute when he nodded home a brilliant cross from Abdul Anjukandan.

With the victory, Hyderabad FC have extended their winning run to five matches and are provisionally at the top of the table. Meanwhile, FC Goa are winless in their last three matches and are seemingly out of sorts. If they are to hang on to the top-six spot, Pena and his men will have to turn their fortunes around promptly.

