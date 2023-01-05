FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 5, 2022

FC Goa goes up against Hyderabad FC in the first game of matchweek 14 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, 5 January, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

After a couple of away games without a win, the Gaurs return to their home ground. Their last outing was a 2-1 defeat away to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC is full of confidence and would enter this game on the back of a 6-1 drubbing of NorthEast United FC. A win will take them a point above Mumbai City FC.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 win for Hyderabad FC.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vasquez, Noah Sadaoui/Redeem Tlang.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

Date: January 5, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a very close game between two well-matched sides in Goa. It'll be interesting to see whether or not Noah Sadaoui starts for FC Goa and if he does, he should be a decent captaincy option.

Halicharan Narzary, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Aibanbha Dohling, and Odei Onaindia are the five players we feel are must-haves for this game.

There are plenty of forward options to choose from, with Javier Siverio and Borja Herrera quality differentials to choose from. The in-form Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, and Halicharan Narzary would be my first-choice captaincy picks for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Alvaro Vasquez, Javier Siverio, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Iker Guarrotxena. Vice-Captain: Halicharan Narzary.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Aibanbha Dohling, Anwar Ali, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Halicharan Narzary, Iker Guarrotxena, Borja Herrera, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Edu Bedia Vice-Captain: Borja Herrera.

