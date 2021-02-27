FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Match 109 of ISL 2020-21 presents a thrilling encounter as FC Goa lock horns with Hyderabad FC on home turf at the Fatorda Stadium. The Gaurs need just a point to secure their spot in the ISL playoffs.

FC Goa are placed in the fourth position on the ISL standings with 30 points from nineteen matches. They have won seven games, drawn seven, and lost just thrice, stringing together a streak of twelve unbeaten matches.

Hyderabad FC are aiming for their first-ever ISL playoffs appearance. The Nizams come into this clash on the back of a ten-match unbeaten run and need a win against the Gaurs. Needless to say, they have a tough task on their hands against the ISL 2019-20 League winners.

Hyderabad FC will be without Chinglensana Singh, who was sent off in their previous match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have clashed three times so far in the history of the ISL. All three encounters have been won by the Gaurs, with the latest one being a 2-1 win earlier this season.

Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Igor Angulo - 13

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana - 10

Most clean sheets this season

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar / Mohammad Nawaz - 1

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani - 5

More stats and numbers you need to know from this season

Total losses

FC Goa - 3

Hyderabad FC - 3

Total draws

FC Goa - 9

Hyderabad FC - 10

Total touches

FC Goa - 11814

Hyderabad FC - 10401

Total shots

FC Goa - 268

Hyderabad FC - 232

Total goals

FC Goa - 31

Hyderabad FC - 27