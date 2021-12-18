FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

FC Goa will take on Hyderabad FC in Match No. 34 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

FC Goa, managed by Juan Ferrando, have struggled to find form in the current ISL season. They have two victories and three losses from five appearances and are ranked ninth. The Gaurs did, however, win their previous game against Bengaluru FC by a 2-1 scoreline.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have been a steady ISL team this season. The Nizams have won three of their five games, scoring 10 points so far.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have battled four times in the ISL tournament. FC Goa won three of those games, while the fourth one resulted in a tie. Their most recent clash, in February 2021, ended in a 0-0 tie.

Matches played: 4

FC Goa wins: 3

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (14), Jorge Mendoza (6)

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (10), Fran Sandaza (4), Halicharan Narzary (4), Joel Chianese (3)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (two clean sheets in nine matches), Naveen Kumar (one clean sheet in four matches), Mohammad Nawaz (one clean sheet in 10 matches)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (six clean sheets in 14 matches), Sankar Roy (one clean sheet in one match)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Mohammad Nawaz (FC Goa) - 19, Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa) - 16, Naveen Kumar (FC Goa) - 6 Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) - 26, Sankar Roy (Hyderabad FC) - 3.

Most passes: Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1496, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 827

Most interceptions: Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 37, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 55

Most tackles: Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 101, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 80.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee