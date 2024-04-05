FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Seeking to close the gap with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table, FC Goa are set to host Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Following three consecutive defeats in February, the Gaurs have bounced back impressively and are currently unbeaten in their last four games. They currently occupy fourth position in the table, trailing leaders Mumbai City by eight points.

Although Goa will undoubtedly fight for the top honors, their primary focus may shift towards securing a spot in the top two to guarantee a direct berth in the semi-finals. A victory on Friday would propel them into second place ahead of Odisha and Mohun Bagan and Manolo Marquez will undoubtedly want his team to perform at their best in the final three matches.

Speaking to the media before the match, Manolo expressed his belief that despite Hyderabad’s struggles this season, they will present a tough challenge. The Spaniard said:

"Every team has ups and downs. What’s in our control is to try and win all three games and try to finish in the best position possible. This is a very young Hyderabad FC team. Some of the players are trying to show good quality so that they can play in ISL next season. They are a dangerous team. No team beat them with a big scoreline which means they are competitive and have good players."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have nothing to play for except pride. Last month, the club made history by becoming the first team in the ISL to win with an all-Indian lineup against Chennaiyin FC. Throughout the season, there have been several young prospects who have impressed, suggesting a bright future for the club as they continue to nurture high-potential talents.

Head coach Thangboi Singto believes that his team is currently playing without any pressure and asserts that it’s the Gaurs who will feel the pressure instead.

"I think we are not under pressure, I think FC Goa are the ones who are under pressure, in the sense they have to win (the game). We started the last match well (against Mumbai City FC), and with better finishing, the outcome could have been different. So, our approach against FC Goa will be similar."

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 9

FCG wins: 4

HFC wins: 3

Draws: 2

Result in the reverse fixture: Hyderabad FC 0-2 FC Goa

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers in the 2023-24 ISL season

FC Goa: Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadaoui (6)

Hyderabad FC: Joao Victor, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Sajad Parray (1)

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Arshdeep Singh (22), Laxmikant Kattimani (20).

Most assists: Noah Sadaoui (3), Mark Zothanpuia (1).

Most shots per 90: Noah Sadaoui (5.3), Makan Chote (2.9).

Most clearances: Odei Onaindia (76), Mohamed Rafi (60).