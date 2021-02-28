FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

FC Goa face Hyderabad FC in a virtual eliminator with qualification to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) on line. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will play host to the penultimate game of the league.

FC Goa are fourth in the league standings with 30 points from 19 games. The Gaurs have been one of the few consistent teams in the league and are close to sealing a top-four finish.

The Gaurs are on a twelve-match unbeaten run. They won 3-1 and 2-1 against Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC respectively in their last two matches. A draw for Juan Ferrando's side will be enough to seal their spot in the top four.

Hyderabad FC are currently fifth, two points away from a top-four spot. They have earned 28 points from 19 matches so far. Hyderabad FC have also been one of the most improved sides from the last season. Their young Indian roster and tactical gameplay has earned praise and support from the media and fans alike.

Manuel Roca's side are also on an eleven-match unbeaten streak. They need all three points on Sunday to replace FC Goa as the fourth-placed side spot and qualify for theie first-ever playoffs.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Head to Head

FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have played each other on three occasions. The Gaurs have ran out winners in all three fixtures with scorelines of 1-0, 4-1, and 2-1 respectively.

FC Goa Form Guide: D-D-D-W-W

Hyderabad FC Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa do not have any major injury concerns. Brandon Fernandes is not expected to play the entirety of the fixture.

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have several key players unavailable for the most important game of the season. The likes of Chinglensana Singh and Aridane Santana are serving their respective suspension periods. Asish Rai is injured with a knock on his hamstring.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XIs

FC Goa (4-4-2)

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins.

Hyderabad FC (4-1-3-2)

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Panwar, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Lluis Sastre (C), Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Fran Sandaza.

Hyderabad FC will miss the services of Aridane Santana upfront.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

With key players missing from the roster, Hyderabad FC will have an uphill task against a gritty FC Goa side. FC Goa like to play with the ball and so do Hyderabad FC. The game is expected to be filled with goals with Goa managing to hold Hyderabad FC to a draw, and go through to the playoffs.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-2 Hyderabad FC