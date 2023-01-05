FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Hyderabad FC, eyeing the top spot in the ISL 2022-23 standings, will travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao to lock horns against FC Goa on Thursday, January 5.

The opening encounter of Matchweek 14 is expected to be an intensely attacking affair, with both the Gaurs and the Nizams being known for their free-flowing football.

The reigning champions are currently second in the points table with 28 points, two behind league leaders Mumbai City FC. But they have enjoyed a rich vein of form, having won their previous four matches on the trot. Hyderabad's most recent victory came against NorthEast United FC, whom they humiliated 6-1.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, are fifth with 19 points on the board. In their most recent encounter, Goa suffered a 1-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata. But at home, they have a near-perfect record, having emerged victorious in four of their five matches. Now, it's about continuing the momentum for Carlos Pena's men at the Fatorda Stadium.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

FCG: Noah Sadaoui might return to the starting lineup after missing out in the last game. But otherwise, the Gaurs have a fully fit squad.

HFC: Given their current form and lack of injury worries, Hyderabad could field a similar starting lineup to their last game.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes (C), Ayush Dev Chhetri, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera; Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

The form radar definitely keeps Hyderabad slightly ahead of the Goans, but Carlos Pena's men have shown resiliency even in defeat. Hence, for the Nizams, their task will be cut out -- controlling the proceedings rather than letting the Gaurs dictate the terms.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 Hyderabad FC

