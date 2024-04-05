FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, probable lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

To keep their title aspirations alive, the Manolo Marquez-coached FC Goa will trade blows against the Spanish tactician's former club, Hyderabad FC, at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday, April 5.

The Gaurs, after accumulating 36 points off 20 matches, are in the fourth position and are still in the running for the ISL 2023-24 Shield. They are eight points behind league-leaders Mumbai City FC and will equal Odisha FC's points tally with a victory. Goa are coming fresh off a 2-1 hard-fought victory against Bengaluru FC. They won their previous match against the Nizams by a 2-0 margin in February.

Hyderabad are a weakened outfit but displayed some enviable fighting spirit in their previous outing against Chennaiyin when they ground out a 1-0 victory. However, HFC are still at the bottom of the standings and come into this match after a 3-0 loss to Mumbai City FC.

“The message to the boys for the last two games is to finish the season strongly. When we go to Goa, we know we will be giving a very tough fight there,” Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto said in the pre-match press conference.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Match details

Match: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24, Gameweek 21.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Date: Friday, April 5, at 7.30 pm IST.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Probable lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Rowllin Borges, Boris Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sajad Hussain Parray, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Makan Winkle Chote, Abdul Rabeeh, Joseph Sunny.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

The Nizams have shown great heart in the past with their victory against Chennaiyin, but FC Goa, who are gunning for the title, will be a tough nut to crack.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-0 Hyderabad FC

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, April 5, from 7.30 pm IST.