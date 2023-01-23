FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters 3-1 in their 15th game of the ISL 2022-23 season, in Goa on Sunday (January 22). It was the 14th game of the season for Kerala Blasters.

Both sides are in the running to make the playoffs and it was a game in which neither team wanted to lose points.

FC Goa came into the game placed sixth in the points table and had played a 2-2 draw in their previous game, against NorthEast United FC.

Kerala Blasters came into the match sitting at third in the points table and lost their previous game 4-0, against Mumbai City FC.

The match started on a good note for the Gaurs as they created early chances and were putting the Tuskers' defense under pressure. The Gaurs eventually took the lead in the 35th minute when Iker Guarrotxena converted from the penalty spot.

The Gaurs managed to double their lead in the 43rd minute when Noah Sadaoui latched onto an Anwar Ali long ball and managed to slot it past Prabhsukhan Gill.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of FC Goa. Kerala Blasters started the second half as the better side and looked to score an early goal. They did score in the 51st minute when Dimitrios Diamantakos scored with a header from an Adrian Luna free kick.

FC Goa had the best possible answer to Kerala Blasters' goal as the Gaurs restored their two-goal lead in the 69th minute. Redeem Tlang finished a nice move which saw Brandon Fernandes play a beautiful pass to Redeem who just had to slot the ball past the keeper.

Neither side managed to change the scoreboard any further during the last few minutes of the game. The game did see a physical battle in the last few minutes. The scoreboard at full-time read 3-1 in favor of FC Goa.

With a win on Sunday, FC Goa moved to fifth in the points table. On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from Sunday's game.

#1 FC Goa showcases the complete performance

Noah scored the second goal (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa had a poor game against NorthEast United FC in their previous outing. On Sunday, they faced a stern test coming up against Kerala Blasters who have been in a rich vein of form.

FC Goa made their intentions clear from the word go. The Gaurs were clear in the way they wanted to attack and go about the game. Carlos Pena's plan worked to perfection.

The Tuskers had more of the ball, but it was only marginally more and it was the Gaurs that created the better chances. Carlos Pena's side had more shots on target and created more openings.

FC Goa's midfield cohesion and link-up play were also better compared to their opponents. Today, they looked to have all the answers to whatever Kerala Blasters threw at them.

#2 Kerala Blasters suffer their second consecutive defeat

The Tuskers were poor on Sunday (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters had an eight-game unbeaten run before suffering a defeat to Mumbai City FC in their previous outing. They were completely outplayed in that outing. On Sunday, they were less than convincing, and apart from a few patches, were outplayed by FC Goa.

Missing Leskovic has been a big loss for Ivan Vukomanovic's side, and the defense has not been the same as it was with Leskovic in it.

Kerala Blasters failed to deal with some basic stuff like long balls from the back and it highlighted the issues present in defense for the Tuskers.

Kerala Blasters' midfield wasn't able to create enough chances and often turned the game into a physical battle which hampered their approach more than their opponents.

Ivan Vukomanovic will hope that his side can find their form back going into the last few games of the season.

#3 Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, and Redeem Tlang shine for FC Goa

Brandon was the man of the match (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Brandon Fernandes has had a topsy-turvy season similar to his side. Noah Sadaoui was having a goal drought, having gone five games without scoring. Redeem Tlang started the game on the bench.

Brandon started controlling the game right from the start, and his wide range of passes caused a lot of problems for the Kerala Blasters. It was Brandon who was fouled inside the box in the first half, which resulted in the Gaurs being awarded the penalty. Brandon also provided an assist for Redeem Tlang's goal.

Noah Sadaoui went five games without scoring, but the Moroccan forward broke his goal drought and scored a good goal. He kept a calm, cool head and finished off a good chance.

Redeem came on in the second half and scored within 10 minutes of coming on. Redeem has had a good season so far and on Sunday, he bagged his third goal of the season.

The Gaurs' third goal saw the trio of Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, and Redeem Tlang in action together to score the goal that secured the victory for Carlos Pena's side.

