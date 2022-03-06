FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC  Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 6th, 2022

FC Goa will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the 109th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

FC Goa have had a poor run in the ISL 2021-22 season and will now aim to end it on a high note with a win in their final league game.

They are placed ninth with 18 points in 19 games. The Gaurs are on a three-game losing streak with the most recent being a 2-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC became the fourth and final team this season to qualify for the playoffs after Mumbai City FC's defeat against Hyderabad FC. They will now enter this game under no pressure and will want to keep their winning momentum ahead of the semifinals.

In their previous game, the Yellow Army defeated Mumbai City FC 3-1 courtesy of a brace from Alvaro Vazquez and a goal from Sahal Samad.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (GK), Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Princeton Rebello, Muhammed Nemil, Makan Chothe, Jorge Ortiz

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Match 109

Date and time: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Prabhsukhan Gill, Ivan Garrido, Aibanbha Dohling, Ruviah Hormipam, Sanjeev Stalin, Alberto Noguera, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prince Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain: Adrian Luna | Vice-captain: Alvaro Vazquez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Naveen Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Seriton Fernandes, Sandeep Singh, Anwar Ali- I, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Vincy Barretto, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Makan Chote, Jorge Rolando Diaz

Captain: Jorge Rolando Diaz | Vice-captain: Edu Bedia.

