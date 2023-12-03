FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: FCG vs KBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 03, 2023

An unbeaten FC Goa side will welcome Kerala Blasters FC to the Fatorda Stadium on December 3, Sunday, in a top-of-the-table Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) clash.

The Gaurs are currently unbeaten in six games and come into this fixture having defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0. The team will look to continue their top-form and keep their unbeaten streak intact.

Speaking about the game, FC Goa’s head coach, Manolo Marquez said that the team has done well so far but will not underestimate their opponents.

We’ve had a strong start to the season. In our last match also, we created a lot of chances, and had the opportunity to finish the game earlier than we did. We also did well in terms of substitutions, maintaining our positioning on the pitch, and so on. That said, we also know the challenges Kerala Blasters bring. They have good players, and we can’t underestimate their capabilities, he said.

Kerala Blasters on the other hand, have 17 points from eight matches and come into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw at home with Chennaiyin FC. The team found themselves behind on two occasions, but pulled back.

The two sides have played each other 18 times, with Goa having won ten times, while Kerala have won only four and the reamining matches ending in draws.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Daisuke Sakai, Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Udanta Singh, and Carlos Martinez

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Kwame Peprah, and Adrian Luna

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 3, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Arshdeep Singh, Jay Gupta, Seriton Fernandes, Milos Drincic, Adrian Luna, Noah Sadaoui, Danish Farooq, Rowllin Borges, Carlos Martinez, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. | Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sachin Suresh, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Adrian Luna, Noah Sadaoui, Daisuke Sakai, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Victor Rodriguez Romero, Kwame Peprah

Captain: Victor Rodriguez Romero. | Vice-Captain: Daisuke Sakai.