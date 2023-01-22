FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 22, 2023

FC Goa takes on Kerala Blasters FC in the final game of Matchweek 16 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Sunday, January 22, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The Blasters come into this game off of a two-week break post their humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC. They'll want to get back on track as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, FC Goa drew 2-2 with NorthEast United FC in their last game, and with Bengaluru FC breathing down their neck, they can't afford to drop any more points.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vasquez, and Redeem Tlang.

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill, Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: January 22, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both teams not in the best of form, but having plenty of exciting players in their ranks, this should be an interesting game to watch. FC Goa's home advantage will give them a slight edge, but if Kerala Blasters can find their confidence and score one goal, they could take the game away from the Gaurs.

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Aibanbha Dohling are the players I feel are must-haves for this game. Adrian Luna, Edu Bedia, and Dimitris Diamantakos would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Ruivah Hormipam, Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Alvaro Vasquez, Adrian Luna, and Dimitris Diamantakos.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Gill, Sandeep Singh, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Adrian Luna, and Dimitris Diamantakos.

Captain: Iker Guarrotxena Vice-Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos.

