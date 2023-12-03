FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC are set to lock horns in what is anticipated to be a thrilling encounter between two in-form teams. The top-of-the-table clash will unfold at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, December 3.

Goa remain one of the three teams who are unbeaten in the league. They currently occupy the second spot in the standings, with 16 points to their name. A victory against the Blasters would take them to the top spot, with two games in hand over Sunday’s opponents.

Under the impactful leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez, FC Goa have not only played attractive football but also secured impressive results. The team boasts a robust defense, conceding the fewest goals in the league, while their attack has been relentless.

Marquez, speaking to the media ahead of the match, acknowledged the challenging nature of the top-of-the-table clash. However, he expressed his admiration for the Blasters and their standout player, Adrian Luna.

"Maybe they are one of the teams that are more different when they play at home," Marquez said. "Ivan and I have a very good relationship. These kinds of coaches and players from that part of the world are very competitive. They don’t have many key players, but the team is very competitive."

"The coach is very important in this team because he has the capacity to manage and convince them," he continued. "They have Adrian Luna who is very complete and he is also a leader both on and off the pitch. It will be a good game with the possibility for both teams to win."

On the flip side, Kerala Blasters have bounced back strongly after a sluggish Durand Cup campaign that resulted in their elimination from the group stages.

The Tuskers have played eight games, securing five victories and losing twice. A win against the Gaurs would propel them four points ahead at the top of the league. But they have played more games than the likes of FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, and Mohun Bagan SG.

After three straight victories, Ivan Vukomanovic’s men were held to a 3-3 draw by Chennaiyin FC last time out. The Serbian head coach will be hoping that his team can improve their defensive performance against an FC Goa team that is loaded with attacking talent.

"Expectations for our upcoming match remain high, anticipating a clash between two competitive teams with quality, especially in the offensive department," Vukomanovic said in his pre-match press conference. "It’s a pleasure to face him again. He is not just a great coach but also a great human being."

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-head record

Games played: 18

FC Goa wins: 10

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 4

Draws: 4

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Victor Rodriguez, Noah Sadaoui (2).

Kerala Blasters FC: Adrian Luna (3).

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Sachin Suresh (20 - KBFC), Arshdeep Singh (8 - FCG).

Most shots per 90: Noah Sadaoui (8.0 - FCG), Kwame Peprah (3.1 - KBFC).

Most chances created: Adrian Luna (25 - KBFC), Victor Rodriguez (14 - FCG)

Most clearances: Sandesh Jhingan (31 - FCG), Milos Drincic (18 - KBFC).