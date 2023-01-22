Kerala Blasters will aim to bounce back from their drubbing in Mumbai when they travel to the Fatorda Stadium to face FC Goa on Sunday (January 22).

Before the 4-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC, the Blasters were on an eight-game unbeaten run. They played an exciting brand of football, with the likes of Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Sahal Abdul Samad being involved in their goal-scoring exploits.

The game against FC Goa, however, will prove to be a tough challenge, considering their struggles at the Fatorda. Historically, Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been on the wrong end of the scoreline nine times, while winning just four games. A victory on Sunday, however, could boost their playoff opportunities with six games left.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, are on the back of a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United. A direct approach by the Highlanders posed a few problems, but Carlos Pena will be disappointed with just a point. They are now winless in their last four games and will hope the tides can turn around.

FC Goa have a strong home record, having won four of their six games. They will look to utilize the advantage against a Blasters side who come into the match on the back of a two-week break.

Nonetheless, this fixture will be a tight tactical battle, as both sides have a defined style of play. When these sides last met, the Blasters defeated FC Goa 3-1.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 22nd, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Kerala will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7:30 PM onwards on 22 January 2022.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Live streaming details

The game between the Gaurs and the Tuskers will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

