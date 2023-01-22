Create

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

By Rahul Madhavan
Modified Jan 22, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters are all set to take on FC Goa on January 22 (Image Courtesy: KBFC Media)

Kerala Blasters will aim to bounce back from their drubbing in Mumbai when they travel to the Fatorda Stadium to face FC Goa on Sunday (January 22).

Before the 4-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC, the Blasters were on an eight-game unbeaten run. They played an exciting brand of football, with the likes of Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Sahal Abdul Samad being involved in their goal-scoring exploits.

The game against FC Goa, however, will prove to be a tough challenge, considering their struggles at the Fatorda. Historically, Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been on the wrong end of the scoreline nine times, while winning just four games. A victory on Sunday, however, could boost their playoff opportunities with six games left.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, are on the back of a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United. A direct approach by the Highlanders posed a few problems, but Carlos Pena will be disappointed with just a point. They are now winless in their last four games and will hope the tides can turn around.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮! 👊⚽️#FCGKBFC #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters

FC Goa have a strong home record, having won four of their six games. They will look to utilize the advantage against a Blasters side who come into the match on the back of a two-week break.

Nonetheless, this fixture will be a tight tactical battle, as both sides have a defined style of play. When these sides last met, the Blasters defeated FC Goa 3-1.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 22nd, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Kerala will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7:30 PM onwards on 22 January 2022.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Live streaming details

The game between the Gaurs and the Tuskers will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

