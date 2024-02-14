FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Two teams vying for the ISL Shield are set to clash, as FC Goa hosts Mohun Bagan SG at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday, February 14.

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against league leaders Odisha FC, the Gaurs maintain their status as the only unbeaten team in the league. They currently sit in second place in the table with 28 points but have played two games fewer than the Juggernauts, which gives them a significant advantage.

Manolo Marquez’s primary concern will be his backline, as Sandesh Jhingan is ruled out for the season. The Spaniard opted for Carl McHugh to partner Odei Onaindia in the last game, and while they faced challenges, this appears to be the head coach’s solution to Jhingan’s absence.

The Gaurs, who have won four out of five home games this season, will rely on their home form to sway this clash in their favor. However, much will depend on Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez, particularly given Sadaoui’s struggles in front of goal this season.

Meanwhile, reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG are on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over bottom-placed Hyderabad FC. Antonio Habas also secured his first victory as the Mariners boss, and they will aim to maintain their momentum after a mid-season dip that saw them suffer three defeats in four games.

Despite ongoing struggles, Mohun Bagan currently have 23 points to their name and three games in hand over leader Odisha, trailing by eight points. Success for Mohun Bagan will heavily rely on Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings upfront, while Habas will hope for Anwar Ali’s return to bolster the defense.

Having suffered a 4-1 defeat in their last encounter with the Gaurs, Mohun Bagan will be eager to overturn their fortunes against their title rivals.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast details

The ISL clash between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Wednesday, February 14 from 7:30 PM.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Carl McHugh, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Ayush Chhetri, Boris Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith, Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhashish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

On paper, FC Goa appear to be the stronger side, as Mohun Bagan have chopped and changed their lineup since Habas arrived. However, the Mariners undeniably possess the firepower up front to challenge Goa’s defense, which has conceded just six goals this season.

The Gaurs will aim to establish their dominance in possession from the start, while the Mariners may opt to absorb early pressure before looking to hit their opponents on the break. Nonetheless, they must be clinical in front of goal to achieve any result, and as a result, FC Goa are considered slight favorites to secure a victory.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG