The first match of Matchday 2 of the ISL 2020-21 will see FC Goa squaring off against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

FC Goa started their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. The former seemed a weak side on paper but gave their opponents a run for their money. The Goa-based franchise was two goals behind until Igor Angulo struck twice within a span of three minutes to bring his side back into the game. The two sides went home with one point each.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC, who look the strongest on paper, failed to start their campaign with a victory against NorthEast United. During the first half, Ahmed Jahouh was sent off and the Mumbai-based franchise was down to 10 men. NorthEast United FC's Kwesi Appiah netted in the only goal of the night which handed them full three points. Mumbai City FC will have to address the major loss of Ahmed Jahouh, who is suspended for the next three games of the ISL.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the sixth fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Edu Bedia

Edu Bedia (left) along with BFC striker Sunil Chhetri (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Edu Bedia is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for FCG vs MCFC's ISL game. The Spanish defender was like a strong wall during the first and last quarter of the game against Bengaluru FC and didn't let any ball get past him. He even kept India's frontline striker Sunil Chhetri silent who failed to net in a single goal.

Edu is also the captain of the Goan side and will have more responsibilities. To be a great leader, the player will want to perform well and lead his side from the front during the upcoming ISL matches.

Advertisement

#2 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Mumbai City FC midfielder Hugo Boumous will be keen to perform when he meets his former side FC Goa on November 25. Though Mumbai City FC lost their opening game in the ISL, the player was exceptional with his key passes. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as the strikers weren't able to convert the key passes to goals.

The French player can fetch several points when his side meets FC Goa in Match No. 6 of the ISL. He's thus a must-pick for your Dream11 team and can be considered for the captain or vice-captain's role as well.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo (left) celebrating after scoring a goal (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Advertisement

Spanish winger Igor Angulo had an excellent debut in the ISL with FC Goa. He scored twice during his team's opening game against Bengaluru FC. The former were two goals behind in the game, but Igor Angulo levelled the scores with a brace. The 36-year-old player has the ability to find the net every single day, which makes him a key pick for the captain or vice-captain role ahead of today's game.

The goal machine is Goa's key striker and foreign player and will be keen to perform every single game. Considering his performance in the previous match, he's a must-pick for your Dream11 team for today's ISL match between FCG vs MCFC.