FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 50

The Indian Super League is gearing up for a high-profile encounter, as league leaders FC Goa are set to host reigning champions Mumbai City FC on Tuesday.

FC Goa have kicked off the season impressively, securing six wins in seven games and maintaining an unbeaten record. On the flip side, Mumbai City FC have also remained unbeaten, with four victories in six games. A win on Tuesday would propel them to the second position, surpassing Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC.

The Fatorda Stadium has certainly been a fortress for FC Goa, as they have won four games while registering three clean sheets. Although Manolo Marquez’s team haven’t reached their best form in terms of attack, their unwavering defensive strength stands out as the key factor contributing to their success.

Addressing the media before the upcoming match, Marquez underscored that the next two fixtures, including the one against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, will serve as an assessment to determine the club’s potential in contending for the ISL Shield.

"The feeling is that in the next two matches (Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant) we will see where FC Goa can finish this season. I am optimistic about our situation. But now we play the teams still unbeaten in the league. It is impossible not to lose a match but we will try that the first defeat won’t be on Wednesday," he said.

After a disappointing AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC bounced back with an impressive 4-0 win against Bengaluru FC on Friday. Following Des Buckingham’s departure, the club has appointed Melbourne City assistant coach Petr Kratky as the new head coach.

While his approach is expected to align with Des Buckingham’s style, it remains intriguing to witness how the team adapts, especially after interim coach Anthony Fernandes employed a back-three system in the last two matches.

This also marks Kratky’s first appointment as the head coach of a senior team, and he expresses confidence in leading Mumbai City FC to another title.

"I feel this is the right time (to be head coach of senior team). I’ve been in Melbourne for seven years, have come through the ranks. If I was not ready, I would not have been here. City (group) has so many options. Now it’s my time to not let the people down. If our processes are right, there will be less problems than usual.”

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 22

FCG wins: 7

MCFC wins: 10

Draws: 5

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Victor Rodriguez, Rowllin Borges (2)

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6)

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Arshdeep Singh (11), Mohammad Nawaz (8)

Most shots per 90: Noah Sadaoui (6.9), Nasser El Khayati (3.9)

Most chances created: Victor Rodriguez (16), Greg Stewart (15)

Most clearences: Sandesh Jhingan (38), Mehtab Singh (17)