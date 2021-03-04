FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC lock horns in the first leg of the first ISL 2020-21 semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

FC Goa entered the semi-finals by virtue of finishing fourth after a goalless draw with Hyderabad FC on the final day of the league season. They are on a 13-match unbeaten streak and are the home side in the first leg of the two-legged semi-finals.

Mumbai City FC come into the fixture after a dominating 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan FC on the final day of the league phase as well. The win ensured the participation of the Islanders in the AFC Champions League 2022 as they finished top of the league stage.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Head to Head

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have played each other 16 times. The Gaurs have registered 7 wins, while the Islanders have won on five occasions. There have been four draws between the two sides. FC Goa and Mumbai City FC played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in their most recent meeting earlier this season.

FC Goa Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Mumbai City FC Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa will miss the services of Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera due to suspensions. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza is expected to slot in beside Igor Angulo upfront while Seriton Fernandes can make a comeback to the backline.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC's highest assist-maker Hugo Boumous will return to the squad after serving a four-game suspension. Rowllin Borges is also likely to return to the roster. Amey Ranawade is unavailable for selection due to the accumulation of four yellow cards.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XIs

FC Goa (4-4-2)

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC (4-5-1)

Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre.

Mumbai City FC won 1-0 in the first meeting between the two sides in the ongoing season. (Image: ISL)

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

FC Goa are on a 13-match unbeaten run while Mumbai City FC come into this game high on confidence after winning the league championship title. However, FC Goa will miss a few of their key players and thus the advantage lies with Mumbai City FC. The Islanders will look to continue their momentum and get a win in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 Mumbai City FC