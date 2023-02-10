FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, and team news ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash

Playoff contenders FC Goa will take on title favorites Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, February 11 in an early 5:30 pm IST kick-off. The hosts will be determined to make their mark against a first-rate Des Buckingham side, who have been scintillating since the start of the ISL 2022-23 season.

The Gaurs have bagged just two victories from their previous five Indian top-flight games. This has been the story of Carlos Pena's side as they have struggled for consistency since the very first game of the campaign. Despite the irregularities, they sit fifth in the league table and just need a victory to finish in a playoff spot.

The Islanders, on the other hand, have been phenomenal at both ends of the pitch. They are the highest scorers in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season with 48 goals.

It is also important to note that their backline has conceded just 15 goals from 16 games. Des Buckingham stressed finishing the league stage on a positive note in the pre-match press conference.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Team news

The hosts will have a fully fit squad for tomorrow's clash while defender Amey Ranawade continues to be the sole absentee for Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineup

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Aibanbha Dowling, Fares Arnout, Anwar Ali, Sanson Pereira; Edu Bedia, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes; Devendra Murgaonkar, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia, Alberto Noguera; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Pereyra Diaz.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC telecast details

The match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be telecast live on the Star Sports channels while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the contest.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC prediction

Mumbai City FC trounced their opponents 4-1 in the reverse fixture. There's every possibility of a similar scoreline on Saturday.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-3 Mumbai City FC

