FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 semi-final clash 

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC are set to face each other in front of a packed Fatorda Stadium in the first leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday, April 24.

The Gaurs arrive on the back of a nail-biting victory over Chennaiyin FC in the playoffs. A strong start to the game was marked by goals from Noah Sadaoui and Brandon Fernandes, but Chennaiyin pulled a goal back towards the end of the first half, making the clash intriguing.

However, FC Goa held on to their lead through some resolute defending to book their place in the final four yet again. Manolo Marquez has already worked his magic and will hope that his side can go one step further and win a trophy in his first season in charge.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Marquez expects a tactically tough battle but also believes that FC Goa are in good form, having won their last five games.

"Usually, the games I’ve played against Mumbai City FC, not only this season but also in previous seasons, have been good. Tactically, they are a strong team with talented players and a cohesive collective. I think that we are in a good moment and again, it’s not a game of 90 minutes. It’s a game of at least 180 if there is no extra time. We need to manage all the situations," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are on the back of a heart-breaking defeat to Mohun Bagan SG in the title-deciding clash. Going into that game, they were two points ahead, but Bagan, backed by 60,000 odd supporters at the Salt Lake Stadium, secured a 2-1 victory and took home the ISL Shield.

Nonetheless, like FC Goa, Mumbai enter the game with strong momentum, having won eight of their last 10 games. Head coach Petr Kratky expressed that his side will look to put last week’s disappointment behind them and will be ready to bounce back.

"It’s the finals. It’s a little bit different competition than the main competition. So, we have two games, so we have to be really ready from the start. I’m happy because the boys look positive they bounced back. But, we have a lot of things to improve from the season passed and going to the final. So, we are ready and we are looking good," he stated.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The ISL semi-final clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Wednesday, April 24, from 7.30 pm IST.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Boris Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, Carlos Martinez.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoell Van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

The two games played between the teams in the league stage ended in hard-fought draws. Consequently, we can expect another tightly contested battle, with both teams aiming to control possession and win the midfield battle.

FC Goa’s home form has been brilliant so far, winning nine out of their twelve games at this venue, but Mumbai City hold a slight advantage, having had more days to recover than their opponents.

Either way, it’s expected to go down to the wire, and the result will depend on who is more clinical in front of goal.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai City FC