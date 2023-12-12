FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, team news, probable lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

Sitting pretty at the summit of the ISL 2023-24 points table, FC Goa are gearing up to welcome defending Shield champions Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa on Wednesday, December 12.

Under new head coach Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs are unbeaten in the ISL this season, winning six out of their seven matches so far.

Although FC Goa have been in sublime form, Marquez underlined that the next two fixtures will indicate the real capabilities of his side.

“The feeling is that in the next two matches (Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant) we will see where FC Goa can finish this season. I am optimistic about our situation. But now we play the teams still unbeaten in the league. It is impossible not to lose a match but we will try that the first defeat won't be on Wednesday,” the Spanish tactician said at the pre-match press conference.

As highlighted by the FC Goa boss, Mumbai City are no pushovers as they are still unbeaten in the league. Despite the departure of Des Buckingham, the Islanders have managed to navigate through the tumultuous period without any hiccups.

New head coach Petr Kratky will be at the sidelines for his first-ever ISL game and Mumbai City will be hoping that the start of a new era can start on the right note.

Mumbai hit four goals past Bengaluru FC in their previous outing, highlighting their ability to continue playing positive football, even amid uncertain circumstances.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Timings: 8:00 pm IST on Tuesday, December 12.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Probable Lineups

FCG: Arshdeep Singh; Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta; Ayush Dev Chhetri, Carl McHugh, Borish Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez.

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

When two unbeaten teams collide, dishing out a prediction is an arduous task. There's very little differentiator between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC when one compares their form, quality on paper and pitch, and pedigree. But if we delve into the nitty-gritty, the Gaurs currently have a lot more stability in their ranks.

Manolo Marquez's composure and incredible experience have made FC Goa a pragmatic outfit, handing them a slight edge.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Mumbai City FC