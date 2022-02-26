FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Reigning champions Mumbai City FC will square off against FC Goa in Match 103 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Des Buckingham’s men are currently fourth in the league table, with 28 points in 17 games. The Islanders will be hoping to bag three points and climb up the league standings. Meanwhile, the Gaurs are out of the top-four race but will be hoping to finish the season strongly.

In their last game, Mumbai City FC came away with a narrow 1-0 victory against bottom-placed SC East Bengal. FC Goa, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

Both teams have previously met 19 times in the ISL, with FC Goa winning seven times and Mumbai City FC bagging the bragging rights six times. The remaining five matches ended in draws.

Meanwhile, FC Goa's most recent victory over Mumbai City FC was a 4-2 victory in the 2019-20 season. The Islanders have scored 23 goals in 19 games against FC Goa, the highest in the ISL against a single team.

Matches played: 19

FC Goa wins: 7

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Draws: 5

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

The Islanders returned to winning ways in their last game but the pressure will be on them to grab the win. Meanwhile, with nothing to lose and no pressure, expect FC Goa to come out all guns blazing. Derrick Pereira's men have lost two consecutive games but have shown glimpses of their class on the ball.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-3 Mumbai City FC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar