FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham looking on as players train ahead of FC Goa clash. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/MumbaiCityFC)
Sayantan Guha
ANALYST
Modified Feb 26, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Preview

Reigning champions Mumbai City FC will square off against FC Goa in Match 103 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Des Buckingham’s men are currently fourth in the league table, with 28 points in 17 games. The Islanders will be hoping to bag three points and climb up the league standings. Meanwhile, the Gaurs are out of the top-four race but will be hoping to finish the season strongly.

A Saturday showdown under the night skies of Bambolim awaits! 💥#FCGMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/AmRIah9CjO

In their last game, Mumbai City FC came away with a narrow 1-0 victory against bottom-placed SC East Bengal. FC Goa, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

Both teams have previously met 19 times in the ISL, with FC Goa winning seven times and Mumbai City FC bagging the bragging rights six times. The remaining five matches ended in draws.

𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙜𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙪𝙥 🧡#ForcaGoa #FCGMCFC #AmcheGaurs #HeroISL https://t.co/fmwrRYswh6

Meanwhile, FC Goa's most recent victory over Mumbai City FC was a 4-2 victory in the 2019-20 season. The Islanders have scored 23 goals in 19 games against FC Goa, the highest in the ISL against a single team.

Matches played: 19

FC Goa wins: 7

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Draws: 5

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Fearsome Spaniard attacking prowess ft. @jorgeortiz92 & Igor Angulo ⚡ Which forward will shine in tonight's battle? 💥⚽ #FCGMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #FCGoa #MumbaiCityFC https://t.co/vjzi1FgggS

The Islanders returned to winning ways in their last game but the pressure will be on them to grab the win. Meanwhile, with nothing to lose and no pressure, expect FC Goa to come out all guns blazing. Derrick Pereira's men have lost two consecutive games but have shown glimpses of their class on the ball.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-3 Mumbai City FC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
