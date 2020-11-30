FC Goa vs Northeast United FC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

FC Goa will take on Northeast United today at Fatorda, aiming to get their first win this season. Northeast United, on the other hand, will want to continue their impressive performance and manage to get at least a point against a strong FC Goa side.

FC Goa started their campaign with a comeback against Bengaluru FC to salvage a draw, and showed a lot of promise against Mumbai City FC but faltered at the end. With big names like Igor Angulo and Ivan Gonzalez in their ranks, the Gaurs are expected to give a tough time to Northeast United.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, surprised everyone with the way they played against Mumbai City FC, winning 1-0 against them, and against Kerala Blasters, where they drew the game after being 2-0 down. The team is riding on high confidence, and it won’t be surprising to see them get some points out of the match against FC Goa.

For Dream11 players, here are 3 players they should look to make the captain or vice-captain of their team.

#3 Alberto Noguera

Alberto Noguera

Alberto Noguera, the former Atletico Madrid player, was signed by FC Goa ahead of this season. He came on as a substitute in the first match against Bengaluru FC and assisted Igor Angulo in the short duration that he played. He started against Mumbai City FC and was impressive throughout the match, though he couldn’t assist or score. However, he showed glimpses of his best self and he will be a safe pick as your captain or vice-captain.

#2 Kwesi Appiah

Advertisement

Kwesi Appiah (Courtesy-ISL)

Kwesi Appiah was signed by Northeast United FC as their target-man this season, and he has experience of playing the English leagues, notably being in Crystal Palace’s Premier League squad in one of the seasons. He has started both the matches till now and scored from the spot in both of them. He was provided with the penalty kick three times till now, and he scored twice, missing the target once.

However, with the Northeast United team looking strong and confident, it won’t be long before Appiah starts scoring more than penalties. This makes him a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo(L) after scoring

Advertisement

Igor Angulo was brought in as Coro’s replacement and is considered as a top player after he attained an iconic status in the Polish League. He is a fierce goal-scorer, having scored 80 goals in 4 years before coming to FC Goa.

In the first match against Bengaluru FC, after being down by 2 goals, Angulo took charge and finished two chances to get a brace on his FC Goa debut. He didn’t get many chances to score against Mumbai City, but he continues to be a threat to opposition defenders. He is a key figure in this FC Goa set-up, and he is expected to score in every match he plays. This is why Angulo is an ideal candidate for the captain or vice-captain’s role in Dream11 teams.