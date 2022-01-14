FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 14th, 2022

FC Goa will be up against Northeast United FC in the 60th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

FC Goa started their ISL 2021-22 season on a sour note with three consecutive defeats. However, they have managed to settle themselves in since then and have lost just one of their previous seven outings.

They now stand ninth in the standings, having collected 12 points in ten matches. In their most recent encounter they defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Jorge Ortiz in the 82nd minute.

Northeast United FC, meanwhile, have managed to win only two of their ten matches while losing on six occasions.

Northeast stands four points shy of Goa and find themselves 10th in the table. They come into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC.

When the two teams last met earlier this season, Northeast United came out on top with a 2-1 victory.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz

Northeast United FC: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela, Deshorn Brown

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Northeast United FC

Date and Time: Friday, January 14, 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Naveen Kumar, Hernan Santana, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Mashoor Shereef, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, V Suhair, Pragyan Gogoi, Jorge Ortiz, Deshorn Brown

Captain: Alberto Noguera. Vice-captain: Jorge Ortiz

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mirshad Michu, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Deshorn Brown, Devendra Murgoankar

Captain: Deshorn Brown. Vice-captain: Glan Martins.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar