FC Goa will take on NorthEast United FC in the fourth game of matchday 11 of the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday (December 17) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The Gaurs bounced back strongly from their defeat to Mumbai City FC with a 3-0 home win against Odisha FC. While both teams were level midway through the second half, Goa made the most of Nandhakumar Sekar's send-off, scoring three goals in quick succession to seal a solid win.

Meanwhile, new coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese didn't have the best of starts as NorthEast were given a 7-3 drubbing by Chennaiyin FC. While the Highlanders finding the back of the net was a positive, massive improvements are needed.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Ayush Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vasquez, Noah Sadaoui.

NorthEast United FC

Arindam Bhattacharya, Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Romain Philippoteaux, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Parthib Gogoi, Jon Gaztanaga, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin MS

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

Date: December 17, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Goa will start as the favourites, with nothing going NorthEast's way. Considering their goalscoring form, it shouldn't be too surprising to see the Highlanders concede more goals.

Noah Sadaoui, Edu Bedia, Matt Derbyshire, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena and Aibanbha Dohling are the six must-have players in your fantasy team. With there not too many exciting options in midfield, I'm keeping three Goa players in both my suggestions.

Any Goa attacker would be an amazing captaincy option for this game. Noah Sadaoui, Edu Bedia and Alvaro Vasquez would be my picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Gaurav Bora, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Romain Philippoteaux, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Matt Derbyshire, Parthib Gogoi, Noah Sadaoui

Captain: Noah Sadaoui Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arindam Bhattacharya, Michael Jakobsen, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Jon Gaztanaga, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vasquez, Noah Sadaoui, Matt Derbyshire

Captain: Edu Bedia Vice-Captain: Alvaro Vasquez

