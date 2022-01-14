×
FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz in spectacular form (Pic credits: ISL Media)
FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz in spectacular form (Pic credits: ISL Media)
Baraneetharan K
ANALYST
Modified Jan 14, 2022 03:17 PM IST
Preview

FC Goa will face NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 Match 60 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The game will pit two Indian coaches against each other, with each having a point to prove.

FC Goa had a tough start to the season, but they've found their stride under Derrick and have been superb of late. After a string of poor performances, the Gaurs earned three points against Chennaiyin FC with a 1-0 win in their most recent match. The Gaurs also kept their first clean sheet of the ISL season in that match.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, have struggled to restore their previous season's success and are sitting in 10th position with just two wins. The club have only won one of their last five games, while losing three.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have met 15 times in the history of the ISL. The Gaurs hold a slim lead in the head-to-head record, with five wins to the Highlanders' three. However, seven meetings between these two clubs have resulted in draws.

They last met in December 2021, when NorthEast United defeated the Goa-based outfit 2-1.

History being made as two Indian head coaches – Derrick Pereira & Khalid Jamil will lock horns in the league for the first time 💪🏻 🔥 #FCGNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball | @FCGoaOfficial @NEUtdFC https://t.co/92rXsQJHTU

Goa wins: 5

NorthEast United wins: 3

Draws: 7

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

FC Goa: Jorge Ortiz (Four goals in eight matches)

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (Six goals in six matches)

Cleen sheets in the current season

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (One cleansheet in one match)

NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy (One cleansheet in five matches), Mirshad Michu (One cleansheet in five matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Blessing your feed with 2️⃣ blistering goals from @jorgeortiz92 and @strika09 in their previous games! 🔥 Are you ready for some cracking 𝙜⚽𝙡𝙖𝙯𝙤𝙨 tonight? 🤩#FCGNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball | @FCGoaOfficial @NEUtdFC https://t.co/ClidqxLdF1

Most Saves: Dheeraj Singh - 19 (FCG), Mirshad Michu - 19 (NEUFC)

Most Passes: Hernan Santana - 366 (NEUFC), Edu Bedia - 666 (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez - 530 (FCG)

Most Interceptions: Edu Bedia - 23 (FCG), Aiban Dohling - 20 (FCG), Hernan Santana - 28 (NEUFC)

Most Tackles: VP Suhair - 50 (NEUFC), Ivan Gonzalez - 43 (FCG), Alberto Noguera - 40 (FCG)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
