FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

FC Goa and NorthEast United, two teams whose fine run of form was recently crushed by Mohun Bagan SG, will square off at the Fatorda Stadium on February 21, Wednesday.

Inspired by the tactical prowess of Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs had an incredible start to their ISL 2023-24 season, going unbeaten for 12 straight games. However, the Mariners, through a second-half strike from Dimitri Diamantakos, tainted their left near-perfect run. But the Spanish tactician wasn't ready to sulk about the defeat for too long.

In the pre-match press conference, Marquez opined:

"A lot of coaches say that after a very good number of games when the team didn’t lose, there’s always a negative sentence that the defeat is closer. Finally, that day arrived and personally, as a coach, I don’t know many teams or players without any defeat, so you just have to train and prepare for the next game.”

Meanwhile, NorthEast United are also heading into the game on the back of a defeat, and a rather freakish one, where they dominated Mohun Bagan for large parts of the game and yet came away with a 4-2 defeat.

While Juan Pedro Benali will take a lot of pride in their performances at particular phases of the game, he will also look the rectify the complete meltdown the team suffered while in the lead.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

The Gaurs, historically, have a superior record over the Highlanders with six wins. NorthEast United trail behind with three victories, but surprisingly a major chunk of their fixtures have ended in stalemate (10). Earlier in the season too, the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

Matches played: 19

FC Goa wins: 6

NorthEast United FC wins: 3

Draws: 10

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Carlos Martinez (5 goals in 13 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Tomi Juric (4 goals in 3 matches)

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Brandon Fernandes (2), Nestor Albiach (3).

Most clean sheets: Arshdeep Singh (7), Mirshad Michu (1).

Most shots: Noah Sadaoui (42), Nestor Albiach (26).

Most interceptions: Odei Onaindia (15), Mohammed Bemammer (23).