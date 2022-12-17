FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

FC Goa, in the hope of tightening their grip on the final top-six spot, will welcome bottom-placed NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, December 17.

Putting an end to their losing streak, the Gaurs recorded a 3-0 victory against Odisha FC at home in their last outing.

Although the Juggernauts dominated almost till the hour mark, a red card to Nandhakumar Sekar completely changed the affair. The Goan club utilized the man advantage and stabbed home three goals.

The victory puts FC Goa on 15 points from nine matches.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC are lingering at the bottom of the table and are yet to register a single point after nine games. Last week, under new head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese, the Highlanders were humbled to a 7-3 defeat by Chennaiyin FC.

The only positive? NorthEast United scored three goals. Striker Wilmar Jordan netted his first goal of the season from the spot, with Romain Philippoteaux and Rochharzela also getting their names on the scoresheet.

The former Gokulam Kerala boss will be hoping to get the Highlanders' first points on the board as they get halfway into the season.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

After their victory against Odisha, head coach Carlos Pena might opt to play an unchanged lineup for Goa. Meanwhile, for the Highlanders, we might see former Gokulam Kerala man Emil Benny return to the starting lineup.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes (C), Ayush Dev Chhetri, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Michael Jakobsen (C), Tondonba Singh, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Pragyan Gogoi, Jon Gaztanaga, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

The Gaurs have won three out of their four home games. Their attacking players have been in a rich vein of form, especially Noah Sadaoui. Even Alvaro Vazquez got the monkey off his back and scored his first goal of the season in the last game. Hence, for NorthEast United, it will be an immense task to contain the FC Goa forwards.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 NorthEast United FC

Poll : 0 votes