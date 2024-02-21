FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, predicted lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

The two latest victims of high-flying Mohun Bagan SG - FC Goa and NorthEast United FC - will lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, with respective aspirations of returning to winning ways.

Under the guidance of ISL-winning tactician Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs were on an undefeated run in ISL 2023-24 until they crossed paths with the Mariners. A second-half strike from Dimitri Petratos was enough to down the Goan outfit. However, given their positioning in the points table (currently third with 28 points from 13 matches) FC Goa are still positioned to challenge for the title.

Although the absence of Sandesh Jhingan has handicapped FC Goa in some regards, Marquez is capable enough to iron out those final details and regain the lost momentum. The clash against the Highlanders presents a perfect opportunity for the Gaurs to bounce back, considering the away record of their opponents. NorthEast United FC are yet to register even a single victory away from home in the ISL 2023-24 season.

While the Juan Pedro Benali-led team are just a point away from the knockout spots, with the business end of the season approaching thick and fast, the skirmish for points will only get more intense. Hence, even dropping a point at this stage might have huge repercussions for NorthEast United.

The Highlanders are coming into the fixture on the back of a 4-2 defeat against Mohun Bagan. NorthEast's eyes will not just be on the three points but also on the opportunity to rectify their away performances.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Date and Time: February 21, 7:30 pm IST.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Probable lineups

FCG: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Carl McHugh, Jay Gupta; Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes; Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui; Carlos Martinez

NEUFC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Buanthanglun Samte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Bemammer, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Albiach, Parthib Gogoi, and Tomi Juric.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:30 PM.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Considering their respective positioning on the points table, the form charts, and the quality at disposal, FC Goa will start as the clear favorites. However, since the restart, a few chinks have started to appear in the Gaurs' armor. And NorthEast United have proven time and again that they're capable of dismantling any outfit under the tutelage of Benali.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 NorthEast United FC