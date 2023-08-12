FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

A clash between two ISL teams is on the horizon as FC Goa are gearing up to face NorthEast United FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group D fixture is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday, August 12.

The new-look FC Goa side started their campaign with a resounding 6-0 victory against Shillong Lajong FC. Manolo Marquez would have been delighted with the performance of his players as they dominated the game throughout the 90 minutes.

Noah Sadoaui picked up right where he left off in the previous season, securing a remarkable hattrick. Additionally, the new signings, namely Rowllin Borges, Victor Rodriguez, and Carlos Martinez were also on the scoresheet.

The Gaurs look strong both defensively and offensively, but Marquez will be cautious of the threat his opponents possess. Nonetheless, he will hope that his side can continue their momentum and seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are riding high on the back of a pivotal 4-0 victory against Shillong Lajong. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali fielded a youthful squad against the I-League team, with Parthib Gogoi's hattrick and Romain Philippoteaux's playmaking ensuring a positive start to the season.

This opportunity is particularly significant for the Highlanders as they aim to overcome their challenges from the previous season and start this campaign on a strong note. They are certainly capable of beating the Gaurs, and if they do, a quarter-final spot beckons, which will undoubtedly be a huge achievement for Benali and the club.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

FC Goa had a couple of knocks in the first game, as left-back Saviour Gama was stretched off, while Devendra Murgaonkar was also replaced at half-time. Marquez could rotate his lineup given the humid conditions and might provide a start for new signings, including Rodriguez and Martinez.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are on the back of a one-week break, so they will be fresh to feature against the Gaurs. While their new overseas players are still not fully fit, Benali could provide opportunities for Jithin MS and Gani Nigam, who did well in their cameo appearance last time out.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

The Gaurs are very much the favorites to win the tie considering their firepower in attack and squad depth. They look determined under Manolo Marquez, with his possession-based football, and front-foot approach suiting several of his attackers.

Nonetheless, NorthEast United will believe in their ability to orchestrate an unexpected outcome, given the impressive performances of their attack. However, their defensive fragilities persist, a vulnerability that FC Goa's attackers could potentially capitalize upon.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 NorthEast United FC