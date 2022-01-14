FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

In a game headlined by a clash of Indian head coaches, FC Goa will lock horns against NorthEast United FC in Match 60 of the ISL 2021-22 on Friday. The game will unravel at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Both FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have struggled this season, being ninth and tenth in the league standings respectively. However, FC Goa registered their first victory under new head coach Derrick Pereira in the last game. The Gaurs trumped Chennaiyin FC 1-0 through a late Jorge Ortiz goal.

Meanwhile, Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC have lost four of their last six encounters. The Highlanders' season has been hampered by injury to their primary creative midfielder Federico Gallego. Khassa Camara's departure to play in the AFCON has left a gaping hole in NorthEast United FC's midfield.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head

The Gaurs have won five, the Highlanders three, while seven other games involving the two teams have ended in draws.

NorthEast United FC handed FC Goa a 2-1 defeat in the first game of the ISL 2021-22 season.

Matches played: 15

FC Goa wins: 5

NorthEast United FC wins: 3

Draws: 7

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Team News

FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes is close to returning, but with the midfielder being away for an extended period, head coach Pereira said he will decide how to reintroduce the player. The rest of the squad are up for selection.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague , keeping a clean sheet and clinching the Hero of the Match award Here are his best bits!



#HeroISL #LetsFootball On his maiden @FCGoaOfficial start in the Gaurs' last match, Anwar Ali produced a defensive masterclass, keeping a clean sheet and clinching the Hero of the Match awardHere are his best bits! On his maiden @FCGoaOfficial start in the Gaurs' last match, Anwar Ali produced a defensive masterclass 👌, keeping a clean sheet and clinching the Hero of the Match award 🏆 Here are his best bits! #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/kEeydzte3Z

NorthEast United FC

Mathias Coureur has been ruled out of the encounter. Jamil hinted about adding three new foreign players in the January transfer window, but none of them are expected to feature in the starting lineup.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Both the form and record books seem to side with FC Goa, but the outcome of matches in the ISL this season has left a few bewildered. Expect NorthEast United FC to come out in full force with Deshorn Brown leading the line. But given the major names missing in the Highlanders camp, FC Goa have a slight edge on paper.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 NorthEast United FC

Edited by Sanjay Rajan